Garcetti says: 'Homelessness is the moral issue of our time'

Mayor Eric Garcetti used his annual state of the city speech on Thursday to boast about some accomplishments and praise Los Angeles, while adding that "we also acknowledge it’s an imperfect paradise." He mentioned traffic, the high cost of rent and home buying, fear of deportation and the usual civic imperfections, but he devoted the most time to the homeless. They — the tent and car people of Los Angeles — are living now in every part of the city, he said.

Today, there are people without shelter in just about every neighborhood.

As Mayor, there’s no issue I spend more time on — because I believe that homelessness is the moral issue of our time.

I am outraged when there are Angelenos who can’t escape the cold rain ...

Horrified when someone who has worn our country’s uniform is begging for change on the corner.

I recently talked with a friend who told me her children have grown up seeing the tents in our communities — they think it’s just a normal part of Los Angeles.

And I worry that my 5-year-old daughter won’t know any different either.

We can’t accept that. We won’t.

We have made significant progress:

Since 2014, we’ve helped 24,000 men, women, and children find safe homes — more than 9,000 in the last year alone.

Those are real people … real stories ... real results. But the problem persists. That’s why we wrote Measure HHH.

And thanks to the voters who passed it, we’re going to more than triple our production of

permanent supportive housing in the next two years.

But we can’t just build floors and walls. We have to rebuild lives.

That’s why we fought hard to pass Measure H … so we could generate $355 million dollars a year to expand mental health, substance abuse, and employment services across the County — getting people off the streets, on track, and into homes of their very own.

And this morning, I’m proud to announce that the budget I am presenting to City Council

dedicates more than $176 million dollars to house the unsheltered, connect them with services, and keep our communities safe and clean.

We are not here to address homelessness … or manage homelessness … or reduce

homelessness … we are here to end homelessness once and for all.

