Obituaries

Gary Friedman, longtime LA Times photojournalist

By Kevin Roderick | June 14, 2017 11:25 PM

gary-friedman-endeavour-gl.jpgGary Friedman covering the Endeavour arrival in 2012. Photo by Gary Leonard.


Gary Friedman, a stalwart of the Los Angeles Times photo staff for more than 30 years, died on Wednesday. Friends had been updating Facebook on his battle with cancer in recent months, and posted the news this afternoon that he had died. I don't have Gary's exact age.

He wrote on the Times' Framework photo blog sometime around 2010 that "most people dream about doing what I’ve been fortunate to do for almost 40 years, documenting the world, telling stories, informing and entertaining. I’m so lucky to live this dream." He took a buyout from the Times late in 2015.

His Times bio said that Gary was born in Detroit and started his journalism career at the age of 16, working for his local newspaper, the Southfield Eccentric. In 1976, he was an intern at National Geographic. "Among his honors, Friedman was the recipient of a World Press Photo award in 1981 for a series on conjoined twins," the bio reads. "He has traveled widely, covering such projects as presidential campaigns, Super Bowls, Olympic Games and the Sept. 11 attack in New York. Friedman also covered the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union and the 1992 Los Angeles riots."

When I see an obituary I will post a link.

LAObserved_GaryFriedman_raul-roa.jpgFriedman for many years covered the Rose Parade from the Surfing Dogs Natural Balance float, alongside dogs on surfboards. That's where this photo comes from, taken by colleague and friend Raul Roa. Friends and news colleagues took to social media today to pay their respects to Gary. Sample:







gary-friedman-steve-lopez-gl.jpgGary Friedman, right, with columnist Steve Lopez last September. Photo: Gary Leonard.


More by Kevin Roderick:
Gary Friedman, longtime LA Times photojournalist
Tail o' the Pup headed to Valley Relics Museum*
KPCC ends 'Off-Ramp' and gives host John Rabe new role
Drone view: US Bank tower yoga
LA Observed Notes: Tur, Tony, Comey, Kelly, Gadot and more
Recent Obituaries stories on LA Observed:
Gary Friedman, longtime LA Times photojournalist
Kelly Wong, 29, Los Angeles firefighter
John Severson, 83, founder of Surfer magazine
Cecilia Alvear, 77, trail blazing NBC News producer
Rosie Hamlin, 71, writer and singer of 'Angel Baby'
Robert Osborne, 84, host on Turner Classic Movies
Amy Dawes, 56, journalist and author
Richard Schickel, 84, film critic, director and author
Previous story: Tail o' the Pup headed to Valley Relics Museum*


New at LA Observed
Jerry Sullivan - LABJ editor
Gary Friedman, longtime LA Times photojournalist
Lizard crossing
Tail o' the Pup headed to Valley Relics Museum*
KPCC ends 'Off-Ramp' and gives host John Rabe new role

 

LA Observed on Twitter