Al Franken in Los Angeles many times over





Sen. Al Franken knows how to pack a book tour with dates. He's already made the rounds on TV and national radio for his new book, Giant of the Senate, and he's now in California making appearances. On Thursday, Franken spoke at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco (watch the video.) Today he was on KPCC "AirTalk" with Larry Mantle for a 24-minute segment. (Listen.)

Tonight Franken is speaking with Marc Maron at a sold-out Writers Bloc event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Franken must be a hot ticket because, for the first time that I've noticed, Writers Bloc has rush added a second program with Franken and Maron on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. The second book talk sold out too.

But wait, there's more. Later on Saturday, Franken will converse with Chelsea Handler on stage at the Alex Theatre in Glendale. That's a long-scheduled event for Live Talks Los Angeles at 8 p.m., and it also is sold out.

It's Democrats month at Live Talks LA, apparently: Al Gore speaks on July 29. For that matter, Writers Bloc had Bernie Sanders in May at the sold-out Saban Theatre. It's that kind of year for Democrats with books drawing crowds in Los Angeles.

Franken was also interviewed for the Jewish Journal of Southern California by Avishay Arty, in a story that went up today. Franken also spoke Thursday evening up in Berkeley.

In the interest of disclosure, I should note that both Writers Bloc and Live Talks Los Angeles have at times advertised on LA Observed. Neither organization knows about this post, and no animals were harmed in the preparation of this blog item.

