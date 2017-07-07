Books

Al Franken in Los Angeles many times over

By Kevin Roderick | July 7, 2017 6:55 PM

al-franken-cover-cropped.jpg

Sen. Al Franken knows how to pack a book tour with dates. He's already made the rounds on TV and national radio for his new book, Giant of the Senate, and he's now in California making appearances. On Thursday, Franken spoke at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco (watch the video.) Today he was on KPCC "AirTalk" with Larry Mantle for a 24-minute segment. (Listen.)

Tonight Franken is speaking with Marc Maron at a sold-out Writers Bloc event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Franken must be a hot ticket because, for the first time that I've noticed, Writers Bloc has rush added a second program with Franken and Maron on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. The second book talk sold out too.

But wait, there's more. Later on Saturday, Franken will converse with Chelsea Handler on stage at the Alex Theatre in Glendale. That's a long-scheduled event for Live Talks Los Angeles at 8 p.m., and it also is sold out.

It's Democrats month at Live Talks LA, apparently: Al Gore speaks on July 29. For that matter, Writers Bloc had Bernie Sanders in May at the sold-out Saban Theatre. It's that kind of year for Democrats with books drawing crowds in Los Angeles.

Franken was also interviewed for the Jewish Journal of Southern California by Avishay Arty, in a story that went up today. Franken also spoke Thursday evening up in Berkeley.

In the interest of disclosure, I should note that both Writers Bloc and Live Talks Los Angeles have at times advertised on LA Observed. Neither organization knows about this post, and no animals were harmed in the preparation of this blog item.


More by Kevin Roderick:
Al Franken in Los Angeles many times over
Tronc Tower? LA Times may move to downtown skyscraper*
LA Observed Notes: Press Club winners and Channel 4 loses a news van
5 things: Double politics, fake quake news, bike lane rage
Print LA Times falls to lowest number of pages
Recent Books stories on LA Observed:
Al Franken in Los Angeles many times over
His British invasion - and ours
Press freedom under Trump and the Festival of Books
Amy Dawes, 56, journalist and author
Richard Schickel, 84, film critic, director and author
The Lost Journalism of Ring Lardner: An Interview with Ron Rapoport
Kevin Starr, 76, the historian of California
The Rams were the original 'Hollywood's Team'
Previous story: Tronc Tower? LA Times may move to downtown skyscraper*


New at LA Observed
Al Franken in Los Angeles many times over
Peter Shire
Cramming for LA's 'Hamilton,' Shakespeare's problematic "Me" plays
Tronc Tower? LA Times may move to downtown skyscraper*
Off-Ramp finale

 

LA Observed on Twitter