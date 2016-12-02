Read the memo: New York Times won't ban 'alt-right'

At the New York Times this morning, standards editor Philip Corbett ruled on how to use the term "alt-right" in stories. The email that went out to staff says that when using the term, include some content since "many readers have only the vaguest notion of what it means." Another reason to explain the term, he writes, is so that it doesn't become seen as a euphemism.

"It’s a racist, far-right fringe movement that embraces an ideology of white nationalism and is anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic and anti-feminist," Corbett says.

Since we're talking about the New York Times newsroom, you can see the place and many of its inhabitants in a Facebook video of a mariachi group performing yesterday at the send off for national immigration reporter Julia Preston. They do a few old standards and many photos were taken.



OK, here's the Corbett memo.

