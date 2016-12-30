Tyrus Wong, legendary Disney artist, was 106

Tyrus Wong, the Chinese-born visual artist whose painting inspired the early Disney masterpiece "Bambi," died today at age 106. A documentary on his work and life debuted this year. His passing was announced on the film's Facebook page about an hour ago.

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Tyrus Wong. Tyrus died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving daughters Kim, Kay and Tai-Ling. He was 106 years old.

With his passing, we have lost a brilliant artist, motion picture & animation legend, Chinese American pioneer, and hero. He survived Angel Island, the Chinese Exclusion Act, the Great Depression, discrimination, and the loss of Ruth, his soul mate and beloved wife of over 50 years. Yet Tyrus always faced adversity with dignity, courage - and art. Tyrus gave us a priceless trove of breathtaking paintings, Bambi, Rebel Without a Cause, colorful kites, elegant Xmas cards, ceramics, toys, and murals. He awed us with his talent, charmed us with his boyish humor, and moved us with his humility, generosity, resilience, and BIG HEART. Please join us in sending our condolences to his wonderful daughters Kim, Kay, Tai-Ling and his extended family. And let us know how he touched you.



Variety is first up with an obituary.

Wong was born in China before immigrating to the Bay Area at age 9. From there he went to art school on a scholarship followed by accepting a low-level animation job in 1938. After hearing about Walt Disney’s “Bambi” project he put together some paintings of deer in a forest, which impressed Disney enough to use them as inspiration for the film. The animated classic isn’t all Wong is known for though, he’s also worked on film’s like “Rebel Without a Cause, “The Green Berets,” and “The Wild Bunch.”

In 2001, Wong was named a Disney Legend, and in 2013 he had his artwork featured in the Walt Disney Family Museum. In October of this year Wong received two honors at the Asian World Film Festival. He was awarded with a lifetime achievement award on the opening day with the following day (his 106th birthday) being the screening of the documentary about him titled “Tyrus” directed by Pam Tom.



Wong was a 1930 graduate of the original Otis art school on Wilshire Boulevard at Park View. That is so long ago that the classes were still held in the first home ever built on Wilshire, for Los Angeles Times publisher Harrison Gray Otis, who bequeathed the home for an art school.

As the Amoeba Music blog wrote in 2010, when Wong was 100 years old, "He's also worked as a landscape painter, muralist, ceramicist, lithographer, designer and kite maker. Some of his well known paintings include Self Portrait, Fire, Reclining Nude, East and West." He's also renowned for his kites, so much so that in 1989 Rip Rense profiled him for the LA Times as the kite man of Sunland.

For several years, LA Observed contributing photographer Gary Leonard joined Wong for his birthday, usually on the beach in Santa Monica. Wong wasn't well enough for a birthday outing this year.



