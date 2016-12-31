LA Observed Notes: Let's call it a year



Sutter Brown, the most popular corgi in Sacramento, died on Friday. More below.





At the top

The rise in city of Los Angeles homicides and overall violent crime continued for a third straight year, the LAPD says in its first look at 2016 stats. The decade-plus of declining crime rates is no longer the story in Los Angeles: homicide up 5 percent over last year, violent crime up 10 percent, robbery up 13 percent, aggravated assault up 10 percent. LA Times

Hollywood nobility: Debbie Reynolds' film credits began in 1948 with "June Bride." By now you know that Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday at UCLA, after a heart attack, and Reynolds on Wednesday at Cedars-Sinai, after a stroke while discussing funeral plans for her daughter. Todd Fisher, Carrie's brother, said Friday they will have a private single funeral and be buried together at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. No date has been set. HBO says it will debut a new documentary, “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” on Jan. 7.







Media notes

Bests of 2016

Media people doing stuff

















Politics and government notes

Random notes

Place

The LA hood where Snapchat millionaires will snap up houses post-IPO. Hollywood Reporter

Bringing back the United Artists Theatre, now known as The Theatre at Ace Hotel. KCRW

Buildings at Bodie State Historic Park in Mono County suffered damage from a trio of magnitude 5+ earthquakes this week. The ghost town will be closed temporarily. Bay Area News Group

Anticipating the Marciano Art Foundation in the Millard Sheets-designed former Scottish Rite Temple on Wilshire Boulevard's Park Mile. LA Times

The Top 25 Most Instagrammed Art Spaces of 2016 include some LA favorites. The Creators Project

Truck crashes on the adjacent 210 freeway make the Gold Line a "catastrophe waiting to happen," Neal Broverman says at Los Angeles Magazine

The year in review for the LAPL photo collection from its senior librarian Christina Rice, herself the author of Ann Dvorak: Hollywood's Forgotten Rebel, includes this slide image of the Hill Street tunnel downtown being demolished in 1955.

A good behind-the-scenes story on how emergency room doctor Sujal Mandavia came to save a life in his season ticket section during an LA Kings game at Staples Center. Emergency Physicians Monthly

A century of El Segundo: Five surprising ways the coastal city has made its mark on the Southland. KCET

The 14 best Mom and Pop bookstores in LA, apparently defining M&P as pretty much anything except Barnes & Noble. Los Angeles Magazine

A Hawthorne raccoon family observed on Periscope.



Reminder: the Rose Parade is on Monday, Jan. 2 and the route through Pasadena will begin closing early that morning. Map and details from the city of Pasadena.

Staples Center will unveil a statue of Shaquille O'Neal on March 24. NBA.com

Why Sting’s son has gone in search of the new Messi to launch City of Angels FC. The Guardian















Selected tweets

https://twitter.com/LAObserved/



Some of the magic people have left the tribe...for the moment I am inconsolable...💔💔💔 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 29, 2016





A reminder why the odd chat with @roberthilburn was among the thrills of working at the LA Times - casual references to stuff like this. https://t.co/HJGy6IAmCr — Brian Lowry (@blowryontv) December 29, 2016

I want to thank stage manager Gene for this fabulous photo me and @LoganByrnes Join us for the 5 PM news… I think pic.twitter.com/pWx2mHqFMU — Christine Devine (@DevineNews) December 22, 2016

So, I saw La La Land. Lots of fun, but it is conspicuously silent on the city's history of poor urban planning and autocentric form (1/74) — Jordan Fraade (@schadenfraade) December 23, 2016

What traffic? A NYC Uber driver shot dash cam video showing him cruising through 240 consecutive green lights: https://t.co/czCAt8F5nO — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) December 29, 2016