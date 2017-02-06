Hugh Hewitt joins WashPost oped columnists

The Washington Post announced Monday that it is adding SoCal-based conservative radio host, law professor and Trump supporter Hugh Hewitt to its group of opinion columnists. Hewitt will be a contributing columnist for the Post opinion section, which puts out quite a robust offering online. (I don't ever see what they do in print.) Hewitt's national footprint has been growing since the days when he co-hosted "Life and Times" on KCET in Los Angeles. His syndicated politics talk show is on in 120 cities, according to the Post, and he's the favorite talk show pundit of many Republicans — and the favorite partisan Republican talker of some Democrats. He's a true believer in the conservative way, but more of a discusser than a shouter in the world of AM radio talk.
After pitching and rolling a bit before the election, Hewitt came down on the side of Donald Trump. He has had key Trump players such as White House chief of staff Reince Preibus on his show since the election. In a piece for the Post the day before the inauguration, he urged his moderate friends not to worry about Trump's temperament. "Trump intends to do good things for a great country and to do them via constitutional means," Hewitt wrote. "He is open for business on America’s behalf."
The Post announcement doesn't say how often Hewitt will write, but says his commentaries will touch on the Trump administration, Congress, politics and more.
“Hugh is one of the most influential and intelligent conservatives in political media, simultaneously thoughtful and provocative,” said Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt. “It’s essential to us that we offer readers a range of views, and we’re thrilled that Hugh has agreed to join our diverse team.”
Hewitt hosts “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” a Salem Media nationally syndicated radio show that airs in more than 120 American cities and is heard by more than two million listeners every week. Hewitt is a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, and is also the author of “The Fourth Way: The Conservative Playbook for a Lasting GOP Majority.” Hewitt teaches Constitutional Law at Chapman University Law School. He is a graduate of Harvard College and the University of Michigan Law School.