Hugh Hewitt joins WashPost oped columnists

The Washington Post announced Monday that it is adding SoCal-based conservative radio host, law professor and Trump supporter Hugh Hewitt to its group of opinion columnists. Hewitt will be a contributing columnist for the Post opinion section, which puts out quite a robust offering online. (I don't ever see what they do in print.) Hewitt's national footprint has been growing since the days when he co-hosted "Life and Times" on KCET in Los Angeles. His syndicated politics talk show is on in 120 cities, according to the Post, and he's the favorite talk show pundit of many Republicans — and the favorite partisan Republican talker of some Democrats. He's a true believer in the conservative way, but more of a discusser than a shouter in the world of AM radio talk.

After pitching and rolling a bit before the election, Hewitt came down on the side of Donald Trump. He has had key Trump players such as White House chief of staff Reince Preibus on his show since the election. In a piece for the Post the day before the inauguration, he urged his moderate friends not to worry about Trump's temperament. "Trump intends to do good things for a great country and to do them via constitutional means," Hewitt wrote. "He is open for business on America’s behalf."

The Post announcement doesn't say how often Hewitt will write, but says his commentaries will touch on the Trump administration, Congress, politics and more.