Flora

Palm weeds of Santa Susana

By Kevin Roderick | May 30, 2017 10:21 PM

santa-susana-palm-weeds.jpgLA Observed photos.

Even those Angelenos who like the promiscuous sprouting of non-native Mexican fan palms across the urban terrain will have to agree these are misplaced. These weeds are growing among wild oak trees and rugged sandstone rocks in the Simi Hills, within the grounds of the Santa Susana Field Lab. The property is covered in invasive grasses and mustard plants, and on a recent visit I even saw some spires that looked from a distance like juniper or Italian cypress. But it's the palms that made me gag a little. An environmental specialist at the federal cleanup site (for contamination from rocket fuel and nuclear testing, long discontinued) joked that they tried to get the EPA to also pay for the removal of palm trees.

If, as proposed, the former industrial lab that perfected the rockets that carried men to the moon is opened to hiking, I think it will become a popular destination. Due in part to sights like this — see the face in the rocks?

santa-susana-face-in-rock.jpg


Previously on LA Observed:
Wrong way to hype an investigative story
Rocketdyne has yet another new owner
Radioactive chemical levels still high at Santa Susana *
Winter solstice cave pictograph at Burro Flats
The Valley's nuclear past


More by Kevin Roderick:
Palm weeds of Santa Susana
LA Observed Notes: Flags, transitions and good reads
John Severson, 83, founder of Surfer magazine
LA Observed Notes: 60 Minutes, selling the Coliseum and more
Gil Cedillo, Nick Melvoin win LA runoffs*
Recent Flora stories on LA Observed:
Palm weeds of Santa Susana
Selected links: O'Reilly, LAT hires, Academy museum, Garcetti and more
Joshua Tree in bloom
Desert flowers and fancy at Anza-Borrego
Treasure hunt for trees from the Gold Rush era
Native plant sale at the Theodore Payne Foundation
Mojave's Joshua trees are in bad shape
Water the grass less -- but don't forget the trees
Previous story: LA Observed Notes: Flags, transitions and good reads


New at LA Observed
Palm weeds of Santa Susana
Satirical salvos in 'Monster' and 'Archduke'
LA Observed Notes: Flags, transitions and good reads
John Severson, 83, founder of Surfer magazine
Amy Goodman

 

LA Observed on Twitter