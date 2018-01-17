Barnes & Noble closes in Santa Monica

This happened quietly. The Barnes & Noble bookstore on 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica has shut its doors for good. That leaves one big national chain bookstore anywhere on the Westside, the Barnes & Noble in Marina del Rey. The next closest B&N is at the Grove — the only remaining Barnes & Noble with an address in the city of Los Angeles. If you are keeping score, there is now a brick-and-mortar Amazon bookstore in the renovated Westfield Century City shopping center. Make what you will of that.

"As you may know, our 3rd Street Promenade store has closed," Barnes & Noble said in an online message to customers. "To thank you for your loyal patronage, please enjoy a FREE hot coffee or tea with any Café purchase at another B&N store nearby." Snicker. Here's the website for the Marina location.

Local coverage in Santa Monica late last year prepped people for the potential closure early in 2018. The bookstore, which was on several levels, will be replaced by four tenants, one on each floor, says the Santa Monica Observer.

This one happened with a lot less public distress than when Barnes & Noble closed up next to the Landmark Theatre complex in the Westside Pavillion mall at the end of 2011. That closure drew many howls of protest from longtime customers. Of course, now the entire Westside Pavilion looks on the verge of closing with the departure of Nordstrom and the imminent exit of Macy's. Which has worse prospects these days, bookstores or shopping malls?

The Barnes & Noble in Woodland Hills closed in 2012, the Pasadena store at the end of 2013.

Also recently closed: the Brentwood Peet's that was in the same San Vicente Boulevard location as the former Mezzlauna restaurant that gained notoriety for its connection to the Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman murders.

