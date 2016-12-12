LA Observed Notes: Perez bombshell, LAT internment letters and more

Do we need this movie right now or what? "LaLa Land" opens strong and wins Best Picture on Sunday night at the Critics' Choice Awards.



Our occasional roundup of media, politics and place notes from assorted LA Observed sources. Join us (and 23,815 followers) on Twitter.





At the top

Media notes

Lots of viable business models in journalism. Everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/5SrOSz8q8Y — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) December 11, 2016

Around the Timeses

Politics notes

Our editor-in-chief @zannymb discusses why Trump’s trade policies would be devastating for American business pic.twitter.com/2Kt1ThKQ4U — The Economist (@TheEconomist) December 9, 2016

People are talking about...

Media people doing stuff

ICYMI: A salute from Mars

Tosol, we said goodbye to a true space pioneer. Ad astra, John Glenn. You really had the right stuff to inspire us all. pic.twitter.com/FXZhrl5Pg7 — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) December 9, 2016

Place

Selected tweets

So we'll have a president who lost the pop vote by 2.1%, got in thanks to FBI and Putin. And supporters will demand respect. Um, no. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 10, 2016

Trump's proposed cabinet is the worst in American history: a motley crew of plunder-monkeys. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 10, 2016

We are basically living in Season 20 of the Americans — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 10, 2016

Criticize Trump for the right reasons. A standard contractually guaranteed, passive Exec Prod credit & fee on a dumbass TV show is not one. — Tim O'Donnell (@TimODee16) December 9, 2016

It's my favorite time of year, when I get a pile of Christmas cards for the people who sold us this house three years ago — keithlaw (@keithlaw) December 10, 2016