LA Observed Notes: Perez bombshell, LAT internment letters and more

Do we need this movie right now or what? "LaLa Land" opens strong and wins Best Picture on Sunday night at the Critics' Choice Awards.
At the topSaturday bombshell: Former Assembly Speaker John Perez already had a slew of high-powered endorsements for the fast-moving congressional race to succeed state AG-designate Xavier Becerra. But Perez, 47, dropped out, citing a recent medical diagnosis. He offered no details. John Myers/LA Times
By the way: There's a new book out on Gordon B. Kaufmann, architect of the 1935 Art Deco Times headquarters.
Media notesPreparing for President Trump: Senators Lindsey Graham, John McCain, Charles Schumer and Jack Reed (2 Reeps and 2 Dems) took to Twitter with a joint statement: "Recent reports of Russian interference in our election should alarm every American."... Brian Stelter asked Sunday morning on CNN's "Reliable Sources" if the CIA report on Russian meddling in the election and Trump's dismissal of the issue is a national emergency: "And are journalists afraid to say so because they're afraid they'll sound partisan?"... James Poniewozik in NYT: The New Reality of TV: All Trump, All the Time... Jim Rutenberg column in NYT: Television news is going to have to do its part should Mr. Trump and his administration try to make policy based on false assertions... Jay Rosen tweet storm: Winter is coming: what it will be like for the press under Trump... 60 Minutes: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes Trump presidency... Former New Republic editor Franklin Foer is the latest splashy hire at The Atlantic as the magazine powers up to cover the Trump era... AP laid off 25 staffers last week... Fox News is shuttering Fox News Latino.
Lots of viable business models in journalism. Everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/5SrOSz8q8Y— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) December 11, 2016
Around the TimesesDean Baquet was on "Fresh Air" talking with Terry Gross about covering Donald Trump and the challenges facing The New York Times. He laughed at some of Trump's tweets mentioning the NYT: "Part of it's funny. It's filled with obvious inaccuracies...but this is pretty unusual and creates all kinds of issues that are compelling for us." The whole thing... Top editors at the LA Times were mighty unhappy at the Los Angeles Magazine article fingering editor/publisher Davan Maharaj as a troubled, not very respected newsroom leader. Managing editor Marc Duvoisin, who also didn't look too good in the story, unleashed a Twitter stream, mostly toward CJR reporter David Uberti, that has become the talk of Times alumni. "Even by standards of post-truth era, in which something true if someone said it (even anonymously), this piece marked new low," reads one of the Duvoisin tweets. I've not seen an official response from the Times since the Maharaj statement included in the magazine piece: "We are in very challenging times in the newspaper business. My job is to make sure we produce quality journalism for our readers. Yes, that means I have to make difficult decisions. Running a newspaper isn’t a popularity contest. We and I should be judged by the quality of our work, and by that standard the Los Angeles Times has done very well in the past five years. Our journalism speaks for itself, and it speaks loudly.”
Politics notesTrump's America: The president-elect told Fox News Channel's Chris Wallace that he doesn't need the daily intelligence briefing unless something big changes... China has flown a nuclear-capable bomber outside its borders in a show of force for the first time since Trump’s phone call with the president of Taiwan, says The Independent... National Review's Jay Nordlinger tweets: "Be clear: If a foreign intelligence operation had worked to elect the D, not the R, conservatives would talk of nothing else. Rightly."... New from Bernie Sanders: "Donald Trump is a pathological liar. We need the help of the American people to build a movement of millions who are following reality."... The President-elect's sit down this week with technology titans will have at least two marquee attendees: Alphabet Inc.’s Larry Page and Eric Schmidt... A Pew poll finds Trump's incoming approval rating is 31 points lower than Barack Obama's pre-inauguration rating in December 2008... Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich says on Facebook that he heard this weekend from three Electoral College electors who don't want to vote for Trump. Says Reich: "In my view, electors have a constitutional duty not to vote for Donald Trump."... A 29-year-old Simi Valley man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime after he stabbed an apparent worshiper near a mosque.
Our editor-in-chief @zannymb discusses why Trump’s trade policies would be devastating for American business pic.twitter.com/2Kt1ThKQ4U— The Economist (@TheEconomist) December 9, 2016
People are talking about...LA Times profile: "Stephen Bannon found inspiration in ancient thinkers, Ronald Reagan and Nazi propaganda"... Dorothea Lange's photographs of law-abiding Americans being rounded up in Northern California for internment at the start of World War II have some extra resonance now. The images were censored and mostly unseen until 2006. Anchor Editions... Patti Smith performed lyrics and U.S. Ambassador to Sweden Azita Raji delivered remarks from Bob Dylan at the Nobel Prize ceremony, which he did not attend... KQED video producer Alex Ghassan died in the Oakland Ghost Ship fire and was remembered by colleagues... Protect your privacy during Trump’s reign: A hacker’s guide to being cyber-safe. The Conversation
Media people doing stuffJoe Nocera, the longtime New York Times business writer and columnist who moved to Sports last year, is now jumping all the way to Bloomberg... NPR reporter Asma Khalid talks about what it was like covering the Trump campaign as a Muslim: "To friends and family, I looked like a masochist. But I was too invested to quit."... Activist Jasmyne Cannick sued the LAPD alleging she was arrested during 2014 street protests in retaliation for stories about police shootings she had done as a journalist... Jeremy B. White [fixed: not Christopher Cadelago] is leaving the Sacramento Bee's Capitol beat to try his hand at foreign reporting in Phom Penh... LA science writer (and scientist) Jason Goldman writes about brainy lions at Scientific American... Novelist Ann Patchett lives in Nashville but she puts the Last Bookstore on her destination list: "When was the last time you strolled around downtown Los Angeles near Skid Row? Never? I’m from Los Angeles and it took the Last Bookstore to get me there."... Lucas Grindley was named editor in chief of The Advocate... Catherine Ho of the Washington Post (and ex-LA Times) will join the San Francisco Chronicle in January as a business reporter... La Opinion's Pilar Marrero responds to Trump's new Twitter slam of NBC News: "The kind of media criticism you hear every day in Venezuela from leftists authoritarians."... Similar thought from former NBC4 anchor Ana Garcia: "Isn't it comforting that Trump is focused on the big stuff"
ICYMI: A salute from Mars
Tosol, we said goodbye to a true space pioneer. Ad astra, John Glenn. You really had the right stuff to inspire us all. pic.twitter.com/FXZhrl5Pg7— Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) December 9, 2016
PlaceWhy hasn't it snowed in LA since 1962? Nathan Masters at KCET
Clowns protesting #SantaConLA @KPCCofframp at SANTA Monica Pier pic.twitter.com/q0hSpceXA3— Jesus Ambrosio (@jesusambrosio_) December 10, 2016
Selected tweets
So we'll have a president who lost the pop vote by 2.1%, got in thanks to FBI and Putin. And supporters will demand respect. Um, no.— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 10, 2016
Trump's proposed cabinet is the worst in American history: a motley crew of plunder-monkeys.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 10, 2016
We are basically living in Season 20 of the Americans— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 10, 2016
Criticize Trump for the right reasons. A standard contractually guaranteed, passive Exec Prod credit & fee on a dumbass TV show is not one.— Tim O'Donnell (@TimODee16) December 9, 2016
It's my favorite time of year, when I get a pile of Christmas cards for the people who sold us this house three years ago— keithlaw (@keithlaw) December 10, 2016
Let the little girls dance again tonight @TheWhiskyAGoGo! pic.twitter.com/gAiaDZcX1c— Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) December 9, 2016