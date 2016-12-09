Norms on Pico looks to be closing this month

Photo: Cbl62 at English Wikipedia.

Another Googie-style Norms coffee shop is reportedly on the block. A Thursday email from the West of Westwood Homeowner's Association informed members that the Norms on Pico Boulevard in Rancho Park (or maybe it's more properly West LA, hard to pin down in that stretch) is closing at the end of the month. This Norms is on Pico at Military Avenue, between Sepulveda Boulevard and Veteran Avenue — and, like the others, stays open 24 hours a day.

The homeowner group speculates that the closure may be related to plans to upzone this part of Pico to encourage more density and take advantage of proximity to the Expo Line.

Sent: Thursday, December 8, 2016 4:21 PM

Subject: FW: Norm's Restaurant



We have recently learned Norm’s will be closing the end of December. The new owners are probably waiting to learn if Pico will be upzoned or apply under the Transit Overlay District to build a huge project on the land. As we learn more we will let you know.



There was a pretty big controversy in 2015 when the Norms on North La Cienega, designed by the architectural firm of Armet & Davis, was threatened with closure. It was declared a city cultural-historical monument last year. I don't know if the Norms on Pico has the same architectural pedigree or constituency to protest closure plans. Survey LA, the city's recent examination potentially historic sites around Los Angeles, called Norms Pico "a 1957 coffee shop that is an excellent example

of Googie architecture, with a significant 'saw-tooth' pennant pole sign." I guess we'll find out.

The Pico property sold last year for a reported $8.25 million and has been dangled as a development site. The materials say that the lease for Norms expires Dec. 31.