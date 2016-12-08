Steve Barr drops his bid for LA mayor

Steve Barr.



The deadline for filing to run in the March 2017 city election came and went on Wednesday without Steve Barr, the education reformer who made a big deal a few months ago (OK, it was June) about running to unseat Mayor Eric Garcetti. He cites, in part, "our nightmare of a national election" for getting out of the race. "I am so sorry to have let you down," he says in a Facebook post to supporters tonight.

Dear Friends,

Tonight, sadly, I have decided to end my race for Mayor of Los Angeles. After talking to many of you, It is obvious to me, that we are still reeling from November 8th. The people in this amazing city, are starved for good public schools, affordable housing, and a thoughtful approach to our homeless brothers and sisters . We need real debate on these complicated issues. I could not find that path in the short time and quick turnaround, between our nightmare of a national election, and March 7th. I am so sorry to have let you down. I spent the last three weeks talking, listening, and petitioning amazing people at their front doors, farmers markets, super markets and main streets from South Los Angeles, Watts, Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, Echo Park, Atwater, Venice, and my neighbors of Silver Lake. Thank you to just under nine hundred of you who signed my petitions. I'm not going anywhere, I will continue the fight. Love

Steve



The race for mayor still includes Garcetti and a list of 13 challengers pending validation of signatures on nominating petitions filed with the City Clerk. Those challengers for now include Democratic campaign strategist Mitchell Schwartz and a number of community activists.

It looks from the filings as if City Attorney Mike Feuer will glide to reelection without an opponent. Two man have filed to challenge City Controller Ron Galperin — again, the list is still preliminary. Out in the Valley, 22 people took the step to file for the open seat on the City Council vacated by Felipe Fuentes. There are challengers in all of the other districts where the incumbent is running for reelection, pending the shaking out process.

Here's the list as of tonight.