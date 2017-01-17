LA Observed Notes: Last days of the pre-Trump era

Molly Schiot.





Our occasional roundup on media, politics and place from a variety of sources. Have a tip? Share!







At the top



An artist and a director of music videos and commercials, Schiot directed “Our Tough Guy,” a 10-minute short about Boston Bruins enforcer John Wensink for the acclaimed “30 for 30” documentary series on ESPN. But she grew frustrated when the network kept rejecting her pitches about female subjects...







"I grew up in New Hampshire, right across the street from this pond called Eel Pond that would freeze over. My introduction to sports was playing pond hockey with my dad and his friends and all their kids. It became a fun community activity during the wintertime, and then I would play lacrosse and soccer. That carried over up until college. I was one of those kids that was completely ignorant about music and TV and movies and everything else because I was always in the back of a car getting driven around to different soccer fields and rinks and all that stuff."



Media and books notes

Kevin Starr

Media people doing stuff

Politics and governing

News and notes

Place

Selected tweets

Large swell & surf is on the way for SW California. Could be the biggest surf we've seen in recent years! Damaging waves possible. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Ap7kVmuEdi — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 17, 2017

My first two @latimes print stories are in today's edition: A feature on an actress who packs a punch and a timely anti-hate PSA 💕 pic.twitter.com/Mg6U5AxcCq — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 16, 2017

Farewell Kevin Starr: a man who did so much for California historyhttps://t.co/osudTzMnB4 — The Bancroft Library (@bancroftlibrary) January 16, 2017

January 12, 2016: The Rams move to Los Angeles.

January 12, 2017: The Chargers move to Los Angeles.

January 12, 2018: pic.twitter.com/50tyKtxIG9 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 12, 2017

And one from Instagram