Where in LA Kristen Stewart drives in 'Ride Em on Down' video

After I posted this month the Rolling Stones video in which actress Kristen Stewart careens and spins through downtown Los Angeles and the Arts District in a vintage blue Mustang, reader Don Bentley and his brother sat down and logged all the locations they could spot.

In order.

"We attempted to document every location shot With our historic knowledge of LA and with the help of Google Maps Street View. I thought your readers might be interested in what we found. In all, it was a great diversion!"

Yes I think they will be interested. Thanks Don!

The video directed by François Rousselet is for "Ride 'Em On Down," from the album Blue & Lonesome. Here ya go.