Infrastructure

The Mighty Los Angeles (River) was roaring on Sunday

By Kevin Roderick | January 22, 2017 10:05 PM

LARiver-Lindley-withwater.jpg

The Upper Los Angeles River was a-roaring in Sunday's rainstorm. Above is the view downstream from Lindley Avenue in Reseda. Below is the way that stretch of the river looks most of the time.

streetsc-bigditch-lindley.jpg

When the river is running high and fast, as it was Sunday, you can see why Army Corps of Engineers and the city widened and paved over what was a lazy stream most of the year. In March 1938 most of the San Fernando Valley and a good bit of the rest of Los Angeles flooded when storms hit back to back to back. The official response was to channelize the river in concrete most of the way to the ocean and to construct the Sepulveda Dam and a retention basin behind it.

The Sepulveda Basin was closed to traffic on Sunday to allow water to back up behind the dam, as it is supposed to work. Even so, a mile or so downstream the river channel was speeding along at Hazeltine Avenue in Sherman Oaks. The photo is looking upstream under the Ventura Freeway. The video is the other way.

LA-river-hazeltine-water.jpg


While I was out getting soaked, I also took a look at the starting point of the Los Angeles River. The river begins where Calabasas Creek, coming from in from the left with runoff from the Santa Monica Mountains, meets the runoff from Bell Creek in the Simi Hills. The confluence of the old Rio Porciuncula is behind the Canoga Park High School athletic field.

LA-River-confluence-with-wa.jpg


From there, the Los Angeles River runs 51 miles to the Pacific in Long Beach and in that short span loses as much elevation as the great Mississippi River does. This looks like a lot of water, but the river picks up bigger loads downstream when Tujunga Wash and the Arroyo Seco join the Los Angeles. Along the way, numerous washes and creeks that still drain the local mountains feed into the river, along with the storm drains you see all over the city.


More by Kevin Roderick:
The Mighty Los Angeles (River) was roaring on Sunday
Massive DTLA crowd joins millions in Saturday marches for women
LA Times staff warned not to join women's marches
'Profitable' LA Weekly put up for sale
Where in LA Kristen Stewart drives in 'Ride Em on Down' video
Recent Infrastructure stories on LA Observed:
The Mighty Los Angeles (River) was roaring on Sunday
LAX as you have never seen it
Cartoonist's view of Diablo Canyon
Our wicked problem: re-coding California for the 21st century
Hollywood versus the freeway that carries its name
Superbugs? Toilet to tap is safer than surfing*
Injured by sidewalk, Fox 11 reporter ready to quit Los Angeles
Our favorite hazardous LA sidewalk, now with cones
Previous story: Massive DTLA crowd joins millions in Saturday marches for women


New at LA Observed
The Mighty Los Angeles (River) was roaring on Sunday
Massive DTLA crowd joins millions in Saturday marches for women
Photos from the women's march in Los Angeles
Pink hats for marches started in Atwater Village
LA Times staff warned not to join women's marches


LA Observed on Twitter