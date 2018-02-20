Talking Points

Nate 'n Al's in play, sexual abuse of swimmers, cougar kills horse

Nate 'n Al's Deli in Beverly Hills

Talking Points is an occasional roundup of short takes on the news and observations. Between posts follow LA Observed on Twitter.

Nate 'n Al's might be in play Nate 'n Al's might be in play And then there’s the broker who’s a LA household name who says they’re in the middle of the deal and that they may stay. So pray. https://t.co/ttAWynVYXa — JORDAN OKUN (@JORDANOKUN) February 18, 2018 Eater LA posted the rumored news on Monday: venerable Beverly Hills deli Nate 'n Al , open since 1945, may be close to being sold. Of there may be no deal, or there may be a deal struck to keep Nate 'n Al's in its longtime location on North Beverly Drive. Eater says the most solid report may be coming from LA food writer Jordan Okun, who first tweeted that the deli and hangout was sold, then that the sale is "almost done" with talk of moving to a new location, then followed with this: Says Eater: Whispers of a sale first appeared over the weekend, but so far there has been no confirmed report from the restaurant. Eater reached out to one of the owners directly, but has received no response back yet. Meanwhile a call in to the restaurant provided a terse “no comment,” though there is plenty of speculation happening on social media at the moment.

A potential sale would be a massive blow as one of LA’s most beloved, and longest-running restaurants. The first Nate ‘n Al Delicatessen opened in 1945, before expanding to multiple locations throughout Southern California over the years — including LAX. Now only the Beverly Hills restaurant prevails... Founders Al Mendelson and Nate Rimer met in Detroit, and opened a 30-seat restaurant that continued to expand significantly over the years to make room for wealthy Beverly Hills types and folks from the entertainment industry. Today, Nate’n Al Delicatessen is operated by Mendelson’s grandsons, Mark and David.

Register finds culture of sexual abuse of underage U.S. swimmers Register finds culture of sexual abuse of underage U.S. swimmers

The Orange County Register's Scott M. Reid has landed another investigation into sexual abuse of amateur athletes by the sport's responsible adults.This time it's in the world of competitive swimming, with a mountain of documents providing details that echo the earlier alarms by Reid and others about the abuse of gymnasts.

Reid and the Register have been here before, reporting as early as 2004 on the sexual abuses of gymnasts.

New from the Register and the Southern California News Group:

Top USA Swimming executives, board members, top officials and coaches acknowledge in the documents that they were aware of sexually predatory coaches for years, in some cases even decades, but did not take action against them. In at least 11 cases either [Chuck] Wielgus or other top USA Swimming officials declined to pursue sexual abuse cases against high profile coaches even when presented with direct complaints, documents show. With some of the complaints, the decision not to pursue the case was made by Susan Woessner, USA Swimming’s current director of Safe Sport.

For example, three U.S. Olympic team head coaches, and a USA Swimming vice president were told in the 1980s that a world-renowned coach has sexually abused a female swimmer beginning when she was 12. Wielgus was informed of allegations against the coach at least three times in recent years. But not only did USA Swimming not pursue a case against the coach, it allowed him to continue to have access to USA Swimming facilities, U.S. Olympic and national team events, and the Olympic Training Center. USA Swimming even awarded the club owned and operated by him more than $40,000 in grants. The coach was only banned after pleading guilty to sexual assault, more than a quarter-century after the abuse was first brought to the attention of the Olympic coaches. • In the more than 20 years since Wielgus took charge of USA Swimming in July 1997, at least 252 swim coaches and officials have been arrested, charged by prosecutors, or disciplined by USAS for sexual abuse or misconduct against individuals under 18. Those coaches and officials have a total of at least 590 alleged victims, some of them abused while attending pre-school swim classes.



Also this: "USA Swimming since at least 2010 has kept a list of more than 30 coaches and officials 'flagged'...after being arrested or accused by law enforcement of sex crimes including rape and child pornography, but not disciplined by USA Swimming. Some coaches and officials on the 'flagged' list have not been banned even after they have been convicted of felonies."

Here's a nice gesture on Twitter by Shelby Grad, the assistant managing editor at the Los Angeles Times — which is to say, the Register's rival.

In the time of wrenching cuts in California journalism, it still amazing to see what incredible work is still being done. This @ocregister probe is latest In years-long commitment to examining sex abuse in sports. https://t.co/ff0waNu1qR — Shelby Grad (@shelbygrad) February 18, 2018





'We must recognize that something profound has changed in our profession;