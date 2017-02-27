Streetscape
Streetscape: Looking up on Bunker Hill
More by Kevin Roderick:Mary Melton exits as Los Angeles Magazine sold
Streetscape: Looking up on Bunker Hill
Cardinal Mahony still walks the walk on refugees and migrants
Oscars end on a surprise plot twist*
Amy Dawes, 56, journalist and author
Recent Streetscape stories on LA Observed:Streetscape: Looking up on Bunker Hill
Streetscape: Myers Street
Streetscape: West 2nd St.
Día de Muertos
Streetscape: Arts District
Boyle Heights: Anderson Street
Nice of them to tell us where we are
Code 7 in Sherman Oaks: A little bit of history
Previous story: Cardinal Mahony still walks the walk on refugees and migrants
Next story: Mary Melton exits as Los Angeles Magazine sold