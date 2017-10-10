Streetscape

The Media

By Kevin Roderick | October 10, 2017 10:09 PM

Los Angeles TV news crews await the speeches at press event inside the construction site for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Museum in the old May Co. department store at Wilshire and Fairfax. LA Observed photo.


