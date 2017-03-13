LA Observed Notes: Daylight time edition

Cody Decker, the UCLA and Santa Monica High alum whose witty tweets have made him perhaps the best known journeyman minor league baseball player, is leading Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic. He came up with the team's Mensch on the Bench mascot and has been having a Twitter exchange this weekend with William Shattner.



Our occasional roundup on media, politics and place from multiple sources. For more join 24,284 followers @LAObserved on Twitter.

Daylight Saving Time is back. Soon it will be spring, then baseball, then those long summer evenings when the LA light is just right...





At the top

WashPost media columnist Margaret Sullivan opines Sunday on ways the real news media can stand above the right-wing partisan media that makes up story after story to build up Donald Trump. "The traditional press has allowed right-wing media to flourish — by moving too far to the left itself."

Trumpcare: Trump voters would be among the biggest losers in Republicans' Obamacare replacement plan, the LA Times found in an analysis.

Notable lawyer: William J. Genego, an who successfully fought to overturn the wrongful murder convictions of at least five people — including Bruce Lisker — died of cancer in his Santa Monica home. He was 66. LA Times obit

Having the last word: Ex-New York Times obits writer Bruce Weber wrote the advance obituary for Shirley MacLaine, so he was an obvious choice to write a story about MacLaine's new movie, "The Last Word," in which an advance obit figures in the plot. "People who see this movie unawares should be told that it’s fake news, and that it’s the obits themselves that are real news." NYT

Noted: Former Angels infielder Doug DeCinces is on trial in Orange County on insider trading charges. Hall of Fame player Eddie Murray, the former Dodger, is expected to testify. Register





Media notes

Noted: Jen Chung & Jake Dobkin, the co-founders 14 years ago of the Gothamist blog empire, the parent company of LAist, have sold to DNAinfo. They explain.





Around the Troncosphere









Media people doing stuff







Also: LA Times food editor Amy Scattergood is "LA’s Secret Food Media Gatekeeper," says Farley Elliott at Eater LA. "If you spend any time reading about the restaurant industry in Los Angeles you have, at some level, Amy Scattergood to thank... She still keeps Jonathan Gold on track, and still checks in Wednesdays at the Santa Monica Farmers Market with the chefs she has come to know over the course of her career."

ICYMI: Alejandra Campoverdi, the former LA Times editor and Obama White House aide who is running in the crowded field to succeed Attorney General Xavier Becerra in Congress, got a Style feature in the Washington Post in which she discusses her plans to have a double mastectomy in two years because of the cancer in her family. Post, LA Times

Politics and governing



Measure S, the development moratorium measure that lost 69 percent to 31 percent in last week's LA election, won a majority of votes in only small scattered pockets of the city and lost big in Hollywood and the Valley, the LA Times analysis shows. They mapped Measure S (right) and also the Measure H vote, which is still clinging to the two-thirds majority needed to pass. The marijuana regulation measure, Measure M, got 79 percent.... Mayor Eric Garcetti's total is still over 80 percent of the votes vast, with the count of provisional ballots continuing. The registrar says by the time all votes are tabulated, Los Angeles may just miss having its lower voter turnout in modern history... The crushing defeat of Measure S is a defining moment for Los Angeles, the LA Weekly says.

ICYMI: Former congressman and state lawmaker Anthony Beilenson, a Democrat from the Westside, died last week at home in Westwood. He was 84. Beilenson sponsored the 1978 legislation that created the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. LA Times, NY Times... Beth Woo, the mother of former City Councilman Mike Woo and LA-based Washington Post obits writer Elaine Woo, died March 2 at home in Monterey Park at age 101. Quite a life story.





Place

• Violent street robberies are up in downtown, especially targeting people leaving nightlife venues. LA Weekly

• A medfly quarantine for San Fernando Valley citrus is preventing at least 100,000 pounds of backyard oranges and other fruit from being harvested for needy residents. Daily News

• On March 12, 1928, the St. Francis Dam collapse killed more than 400 people in the deadliest Southern California disaster ever and ended the career of Los Angeles water legend William Mulholland. Recent books: UC Press/Huntington, Jon Wilkman

• Americans save an average $9,000 a year living in the suburbs compared with nearby cities — but not in Los Angeles. Suburban Angelenos pay slightly more — an extra $400 annually — for housing and child care, according to a report. LA Weekly

• The state's San Luis Reservoir, once a symbol of the drought, is full for the first time in six years. San Jose Mercury

• An interview with Joan McNamara of Joan's on Third, "the badass behind West Third Street's renaissance." Eater LA

• 18 women on the LA restaurant scene. Zagat

• Richard Simmons' time in LA began at a long-ago celebrity haunt on Wilshire called Derrick's. Fishbowl

• Ballet dancer Misty Copeland's early LA life. The Guardian (LA Observed in 2012 and Native Intelligence)

• A fake but attractive map with many LA streets renamed as movie titles, for no obvious reason. Wired

• 12 Really Quirky Staycation Rentals in LA. LA Weekly

Selected tweets

You guys. This happened today.



This is why we ❤️ Andrea @mitchellreports. There is nobody more dogged, more tenacious. The best. pic.twitter.com/uINDWmOYEM — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 7, 2017





Multimedia multitasking:

Prepping for video shoot while listening to audio edit. pic.twitter.com/huS5wx4rJo — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) March 10, 2017





That moment I was producing @NFLGameDay and my CP, Director & AD were all women 🙌🏾. Sweet moment for all of us. #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/WI8BtOT2vq — Aisha Chaney (@OffDaChaney) March 9, 2017





To all of the fans of MLB around the world, we are very exited to be able to announce officially the arrival of #MannyRamirez to Japan!! pic.twitter.com/zrU6PkYMfA — 高知ファイティングドッグス ドッキー (@fightingdogs_dk) March 7, 2017





Is it possible, and I am basing this on the number of comments; is my 1983 $25,000 Pyramid appearance the most widely viewed TV event ever? https://t.co/joaf0xZlnQ — Sam Rubin (@SamOnTV) March 9, 2017







