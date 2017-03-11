Women Look Out photography show

Samburu villagers by Iris Schneider.



LA Observed contributor Iris Schneider is one of the six women whose images are included in a new photography show opening tonight at the Arena 1 Gallery at Santa Monica Airport. Iris's photographs are from her working trip last year to the Samburu area in Kenya for a non-profit project that brings clean water to rural villages. She wrote about the project and posted some images on Native Intelligence in December.

The six photographers in Women Look Out are "founders of or have created their projects to support a cause that benefits from their photographs. In their images the artists bring into focus issues of global and national human rights and examples of important work being done for peace and social justice."

In addition to Iris Schneider, the photographers featured are Marissa Roth, Amy Elkins, Jona Frank, Barbara Grover and Stephanie Sinclair.

The opening is tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. Arena 1 is at 3026 Airport Avenue in Santa Monica. Women Look Out will be on display until April 8.