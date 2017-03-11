Photography

Women Look Out photography show

By Kevin Roderick | March 11, 2017 1:10 PM

iris-africa.jpgSamburu villagers by Iris Schneider.


LA Observed contributor Iris Schneider is one of the six women whose images are included in a new photography show opening tonight at the Arena 1 Gallery at Santa Monica Airport. Iris's photographs are from her working trip last year to the Samburu area in Kenya for a non-profit project that brings clean water to rural villages. She wrote about the project and posted some images on Native Intelligence in December.

The six photographers in Women Look Out are "founders of or have created their projects to support a cause that benefits from their photographs. In their images the artists bring into focus issues of global and national human rights and examples of important work being done for peace and social justice."

In addition to Iris Schneider, the photographers featured are Marissa Roth, Amy Elkins, Jona Frank, Barbara Grover and Stephanie Sinclair.

The opening is tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. Arena 1 is at 3026 Airport Avenue in Santa Monica. Women Look Out will be on display until April 8.


More by Kevin Roderick:
Women Look Out photography show
Garcetti reelected in landslide, Measure S fails big*
Robert Osborne, 84, host on Turner Classic Movies
LA Observed Notes: End of a full week
Mary Melton exits as Los Angeles Magazine sold
Recent Photography stories on LA Observed:
Women Look Out photography show
Photographer dies in Port of LA copter crash
Santa Monica High kid gets photo gig in NYT Magazine
Mary Decker and 'the perfect image of Olympic pain'
LA photog Monica Almeida takes New York Times buyout
Nick Ut announces his (2017) retirement from AP Photo*
Bill Cunningham, 87, New York Times photographer
Lynsey Addario: 'I never feel like I'm doing enough'
Previous story: Garcetti reelected in landslide, Measure S fails big*


New at LA Observed
Women Look Out photography show
Garcetti reelection party
Measure H: Maybe government works
Garcetti reelected in landslide, Measure S fails big*
First-stringers in tennis


LA Observed on Twitter