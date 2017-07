Photo by Frances Anderton

Prominent LA architect Thom Mayne razed the longtime Cheviot Hills home and work space of Ray Bradbury to build his own home. Mayne promised the neighborhood and fans a “very, very modest” house that would honor Bradbury in its design. Now that the teardown-and-replace is nearly complete, KCRW's Frances Anderton, host of Design & Architecture, gets a tour and assesses if the promise was met.

With pictures.