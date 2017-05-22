LA Observed Notes: 60 Minutes, selling the Coliseum and more

CBS in OC: "60 Minutes" on Sunday night did the ongoing Orange County jail snitch story, centering on Mark Cleveland, a career criminal who says he was placed in the jail as a "professional snitch" to spy on high-value suspects and got 40 years shaved off his sentences.. DA Tony Rackauckas told "60 Minutes" the allegations aren't true. Sharyn Alfonsi is the "60 Minutes" correspondent. In advance, the OC Weekly's R. Scott Moxley put together a helpful list of links to previous reporting by him and others, and here's the OC Register's link to its 2015 package.

Gag on this, LA: Now that USC has control of the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the school is selling naming rights to United Airlines. Details to come, but the deal ($70 million over 15 years) is being compared to other college football venues. Uh, the Coliseum is the site of two Olympic Games, a World Series, two Super Bowls, a Democratic convention and countless games, matches, meets, tournaments, concerts, civic events and other occasions unrelated to college football or USC. A quick informal survey finds there is likely to be widespread local non-use of any name that includes any airline. LAT, Sports Business Daily

Politico reports that Sean Spicer is no longer expected to do a daily, on-camera briefing after Trump's foreign trip.

Time goes Inside Russia’s Social Media War on America and has some gripping details: "The Russians had sent expertly tailored messages carrying malware to more than 10,000 Twitter users in the Defense Department...As they scrambled to contain the damage from the hack and regain control of any compromised devices, the spy hunters realized they faced a new kind of threat."

Jimmy Fallon Finally Mans Up and Goes After Donald Trump, says the Daily Beast.

HuffPost editor in chief Lydia Polgreen says "we all had our breaking point with the Skimm. For me, it was this.

Check out the New York Times' dramatic graphics on the melting of the West Antarctic ice sheet.

Jury selection begins Monday in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in Pittsburgh. This is over the charge that Cosby drugged and molested a Temple University women’s basketball team manager at his home in 2004.

National Geographic photographer Robert Clark has seen and photographed a few fossils in his day. But this dinosaur in Canada is the most impressive fossil "we've ever seen."

Alex Tizon, the former LA Times Seattle bureau chief who died earlier this year, has a last piece in the Atlantic about a Filipino woman who helped raise him and who he came to learn was his family's slave. The piece has generated a ton of reaction, including from this Seattle reporter who wrote the woman's obit and felt used by Tizon.



Around the Troncosphere: Geoff Berkshire has been named film editor of the LA Times. He was most recently an associate editor and film critic for Variety. Here is the Readers' Representative blurb. Marc Bernardin vacated the job in February after less than a year... The Times on Sunday unveiled Design LA, a glossy magazine that is the paper's latest attempt to find content to sell high-end real estate ads against. The cover story is a Q&A with Frank Gehry by Hunter Drohojowska-Philp (half the issues got an alt cover with a story on Mark Bradford by Christopher Knight.) EIC Michael Wollaeger writes of Gehry and Bradford that "these two compelling figures embody the rising stature of our city on the world stage." Unclear if Design LA goes to all Times subscribers or just to selected upper-income areas like last time. Next issue is promised in October... Michael Ferro is looking to increase his hold on Chicago news media — to the dismay of investors — and the Chicago Reader is preparing for the unsettling possibility it will once again be under an empire headed by Ferro.



Vanity Fair cover: Brie Larson is Hollywood’s most independent young star

The Voice of San Diego is spinning off its innovating News Revenue Hub as an independent organization to help news orgs elsewhere.

Investigative Reporting Productions, a nonprofit production company formed by the Investigative Reporting Program at the UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism, has inked inked a distribution deal with Amazon. More at Nieman Lab

Pop-Up Magazine returns to the Ace Hotel Theatre on June 13.





