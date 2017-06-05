Notes

5 things: Double politics, fake quake news, bike lane rage

Displeasure on Venice Boulevard. LA Observed photo. 1. KCRW doubles down 1. KCRW doubles down KCRW's long-running Friday afternoon political discussion show, "Left, Right & Center," is responding to these hyper-political times by expanding to an hour. It has been 30 minutes for as long as I can remember. (LR&C debuted in 1996.) The longer version debuts July 7. In case you haven't caught the show in a while, the current lineup is Katrina vanden Heuvel, editor of The Nation, on the left; Rich Lowry, editor of National Review, on the right; and Josh Barro of Business Insider and MSNBC as the moderator.

"LRC is one of KCRW’s most popular shows, on air and as a podcast, which shows that now is the time to double our efforts – and the time we spend – on this critical exchange,” KCRW program director Gary Scott says. “After hitting an all-time high of almost one million podcast downloads last May, we knew this was a conversation that required more air time."

2. Fake quake news 2. Fake quake news

The email bulletin from USGS that landed late this afternoon was frightening: A 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the ocean just off Santa Barbara. I knew that a quake of about that size had devastated Santa Barbara in the 1920s and that much of the Spanish-ish style downtown along State Street dates to the post-quake rebuild. The "new" Santa Barbara became the model for Westwood Village in Los Angeles. A quick scan of Twitter found no one in Santa Barbara buzzing about a quake. Hmm. That could either be good news or very, very bad news — 6.8 is plenty of quake to knock a town off the grid for a time.

A closer look at the USGS alert, though, showed the date was June 29, not today. The year was 2025. A message from the future, perhaps? Turns out that the bulletin was sent in error — the explanation given is that a staffer was updating the web entry for the real 1925 quake and that a fresh bulletin was triggered. Oops! A correction followed — but not before some websites, and the Los Angeles Times news blog L.A. Now, posted the non-news. The LAT, remember, likes to auto-post quake news directly off USGS alerts without any confirmations or human reporting. Sometimes that gets the news on minor quakes up on line a few seconds earlier, and sometimes they get burned. Like today.

Please note: We just deleted an automated tweet saying there was a 6.8 earthquake in Isla Vista. That earthquake happened in 1925. — L.A. Times: L.A. Now (@LANow) June 22, 2017





3. A new podcast from LA