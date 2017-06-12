Observing Los Angeles

Drone view: US Bank tower yoga

By Kevin Roderick | June 12, 2017 9:23 PM

usbank-tower-yoga-mingomatic.jpg

The U.S. Bank tower in downtown Los Angeles is, at 73 stories and 1,018 feet, the tallest occupied building in the western United States (until completion of the Wilshire Grand Center nearby). The latest drone video by Mingomatic flies up to the top of the US Bank tower to shoot what looks to be a yoga class on the outdoor observation deck.

This installment in Mingomatic's drone series also includes flyovers of Sunken City in San Pedro, Universal Studios amusement park, a Venice canal, the Eastern Columbia building downtown and Dodger Stadium. Plus other sights.


