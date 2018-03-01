Fauna

Stunning: Mountain lion family on camera in the San Gabriels

By Kevin Roderick | March 1, 2018 10:59 PM

Robert Martinez is back with another stunning photographic capture of the pumas who roam near his trail cameras in the San Gabriel Mountains about Glendora. Watch the YouTube video above with the sound on. This time, Martinez got a mother and three of her cubs walking together. They appear unconcerned about anything, even the flash triggered by their presence. The time of day looks to be sunset or maybe early morning.

Martinez's cams have previously captured cougars feeding on a deer kill, black bears walking at night and during the day, foxes, ring-tailed cats, raccoons and other animals. The mountain lions his cameras pick up are not tagged — this is the San Gabriel range and they are not part of the National Park Service study of the lions who reside, more precariously, in the much smaller and more heavily populated Santa Monica Mountains.

Below: Martinez video of a mountain lion chasing something off screen.

mountain-lion-family-martinez.jpg


Previously on LA Observed:
Two wary cougars slowly eat a deer in the San Gabriels
Another LA-area lion drags away a deer on camera (video)
http://www.laobserved.com/archive/2015/06/female_lion_on_camera_abo.php
Urban wildlife update: Lions, tarantulas and oarfish


More by Kevin Roderick:
Stunning: Mountain lion family on camera in the San Gabriels
Soon-Shiong assures LA Times staff it's going to be OK
A reporter says farewell to his newspaper home
LAist saved by KPCC and our 'national disgrace' on the streets
Nate 'n Al's in play, sexual abuse of swimmers, cougar kills horse
Recent Fauna stories on LA Observed:
Stunning: Mountain lion family on camera in the San Gabriels
Why we never see a movie where the dog dies
Cubs P-57 and P-58 have died in the Santa Monicas
New male lions: Meet P-55 and P-56
P-51 found dead on freeway where mother and other cub died
Cub P-52 killed on same freeway as mother lion
P-39 hit and killed crossing freeway
King (or queen) of the mountain
Previous story: Soon-Shiong assures LA Times staff it's going to be OK


New at LA Observed
Stunning: Mountain lion family on camera in the San Gabriels
Soon-Shiong assures LA Times staff it's going to be OK
Garcetti wants all L.A. to welcome homeless housing
A reporter says farewell to his newspaper home
Some data for Garcetti to know before selecting next LAPD chief

 

LA Observed on Twitter