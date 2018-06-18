Soon-Shiong to staff: 'In awe of your talent'

Patrick Soon-Shiong sent the wire this morning that made it official — the Los Angeles Times is now a private company with him as the owner — and he followed with a note to the newsroom. He says nice things about the Times and its journalists that no one at Tronc ever said with any sincerity.

The newsroom emails follows up on yesterday's note to readers printed in the paper. Today's email repeats his personal commitment to journalism's role in democracy, forged "growing up 'non-white' under apartheid in South Africa."

I like this message to his new employees, who are celebrating today: "We are in awe of your talent and your continued passion for excellence."

Also this: "California — and the West — is where the world comes to see its future."

