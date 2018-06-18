Read the memo

Soon-Shiong to staff: 'In awe of your talent'

By Kevin Roderick | June 18, 2018 8:45 AM

Patrick Soon-Shiong sent the wire this morning that made it official — the Los Angeles Times is now a private company with him as the owner — and he followed with a note to the newsroom. He says nice things about the Times and its journalists that no one at Tronc ever said with any sincerity.

The newsroom emails follows up on yesterday's note to readers printed in the paper. Today's email repeats his personal commitment to journalism's role in democracy, forged "growing up 'non-white' under apartheid in South Africa."

I like this message to his new employees, who are celebrating today: "We are in awe of your talent and your continued passion for excellence."

Also this: "California — and the West — is where the world comes to see its future."

Click to enlarge.

pss-to-newsroom.jpg

LA Times page

Media page


More by Kevin Roderick:
Four lion kittens found and tagged in Simi Hills
Norman Pearlstine named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times
Soon-Shiong to staff: 'In awe of your talent'
LA Observed Notes: Soon-Shiong era at LA Times begins
LA Observed Notes: Bourdain's LA, Villaraigosa fades to black
Recent Read the memo stories on LA Observed:
Soon-Shiong to staff: 'In awe of your talent'
LA Times editor addresses pay gaps ahead of lawsuit
Soon-Shiong assures LA Times staff it's going to be OK
Read the memo: NYT grabs a top editor from LA Times masthead
Letter to the LA Times newsroom from Patrick Soon-Shiong
Read the memo: LA Times top editor warns staff about union
Memo: New LA Times publisher drops web widget
LA Times staff warned not to join women's marches
Previous story: LA Observed Notes: Soon-Shiong era at LA Times begins

Next story: Norman Pearlstine named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times

New at LA Observed
Four lion kittens found and tagged in Simi Hills
Norman Pearlstine named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times
Soon-Shiong to staff: 'In awe of your talent'
LA Observed Notes: Soon-Shiong era at LA Times begins
Mayor and the new police chief

 

LA Observed on Twitter