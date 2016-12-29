Norms Pico has definitely closed

The ex-Norms on Wednesday. LA Observed photo.



I reported early in December that the Norms coffee shop on West Pico Boulevard in Rancho Park was about to close. And close it did on Christmas Eve. There are shades over the windows, cones are blocking the driveway and the iconic We Never Close sign has gone dark. The next closest Norms is the landmarked coffee shop on North La Cienega Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Plans for the Pico cafe are for demolition of the Googie-style building and construction of a big multi-use project on the site and adjacent parking lot.