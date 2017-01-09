LA Observed Notes: Streep, Globes, media moves and politics

"La La Land" and both lead actors received a record seven awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. "Moonlight" won for best movie drama. Winners



Big weekend package in LA Times: Has Hollywood lost touch with America? Times critics and writers "consider where Hollywood stands on issues of class, race, diversity and gender, particularly under a president who is openly hostile to 'political correctness.'”



He said, he said: Los Angeles Magazine writer Ed Leibowitz responded on the web to the LA Times' criticism of his piece in the January issue calling out LAT editor-publisher Davan Maharaj as a major problem. Leibowitz says he has heard from Times staffers grateful for his reporting, and says of the criticism by managing editor Larry Ingrassia: "Many unsubstantiated allegations while attacking my integrity and the credibility of the piece. Notably, though, he does not contest any specific anecdote, assertion, or fact included in my account of the Times’ mishandling of a multipart investigative series on the prescription opiate OxyContin, nor, more generally, of the conduct of his boss Maharaj."... Meanwhile, the Guardian's media blogger, Roy Greenslade, wraps up three weeks in LA with a piece on the controversy and asking why did the Los Angeles Times take so long to run an investigation?



Foodie inside baseball: Pete Wells of the New York Times dares to cross the state line and review the food at Oakland's branch of Locol as not that good. Los Angeles Magazine food editor Lesley Bargar Suter, who just invested a year and a half in a story on the original Locol in Watts, complains that the review is completely accurate but should not have been written because Locol is about something other than food. Op-ed contributor Michael Krikorian writes in the LA Times that he would give Wells the "opportunity to meet several Grape Street Crips" in the parking lot at Jordan Downs. Locol co-founder Roy Choi says the review was "like yelling ‘booooo’ at an elementary school musical.” Jonathan Gold, who has the Watts original of Locol at #58 on his top 101 LA area restaurants but hasn't reviewed it, acknowledges "the food is less an experiment in culinary creativity than it is an attempt to fashion sustainable, lower-fat, affordable versions of dishes already popular in the area it serves: burgers, pizza, chili and salad.' Gold also wonders "are certain restaurants unreviewable?"



Storm damage: The historic Pioneer Cabin Tree, a giant sequoia in Calaveras County hollowed out in the 1880s to allow people to walk through — and later cars to drive through — fell over the weekend and shattered into pieces on impact. The redwood was in Calaveras Big Trees State Park.



Formosa Cafe maybe not dead: The owner of the West Hollywood property that has been Formosa Cafe is looking for a new proprietor to recapture the old magic. Yah well. Until then, the Formosa closed last week.













Media notesThe term fake news has already been co-opted for ideological reasons and should be retired, WaPo's Margaret Sullivan argues in her Monday column... Very big oops on the cover of the Washington Post Express. "We're very embarrassed," the free tabloid said. They had a 50-50 chance of being right... Trump met off the record on Friday with the editors of Conde Nast publications: David Remnick of The New Yorker, Graydon Carter of Vanity Fair and Anna Wintour of Vogue. It was Wintour's invitation and he traveled to them... Remnick's latest Trump critique in TNY quotes Russia expert Strobe Talbott saying the Russian hack of the election on behalf of Trump was "so spectacularly successful" as a tweak on America the Kremlin is overjoyed: "this was like winning seventeen jackpots all at once."... Facebook hired former NBC White House correspondent Campbell Brown in a new position to lead to its news partnerships team. Brown recently has been involved with education reform. NYT... For the first time since the Beatles played Ed Sullivan, Boston doesn't have a newspaper staffer dedicated to the pop music beat. And other bad times for arts critics... Science journalism is under attack too: "Be careful what you write, especially if you uncover evidence of science distortion that upsets activists."... NBC didn't live stream the Golden Globes. The "live" web coverage it touted was just a Twitter feed... Choreographer Mandy Moore (not the actress) calls her "La La Land" experience "the Super Bowl of my career." The opening dance number shot on the connector from the 105 freeway to the 110 in South Los Angeles involved 60 cars, a 12-hour closure for rehearsal and two days of shooting on the freeway... If you have seen any stories about a millennial named Dan Nainan who left Intel to make millions as a comedian, know he's a fraud. Good read.



Obituaries: Nat Hentoff, the jazz critic who became a First Amendment defender in the Village Voice, the New Yorker and other outlets, died at age 91. Lynell George in the LA Times, NYT... Jonathan Sanchez, associate publisher and CEO of Eastern Group Publications on the east side of Los Angeles County, died of cancer at age 64. EGP, LAT.



This time it's real: San Diego murderer Elisabeth "Betty" Broderick was denied parole last week, as you may have seen in the news. No she really was, but you are excused for wondering if it actually happened. Remember, the LA Times ran a story last August saying Broderick was newly denied parole — but it was actually a 2010 story that mysteriously got into the paper and on its website six years later.













Media people doing stuff

News and notes

Some politics is local



OC Stories: "Using taxpayer funds, government officials in Orange County have spent the last 16 years arguing the most absurd legal proposition in the entire nation: How could social workers have known it was wrong to lie, falsify records and hide exculpatory evidence in 2000 so that a judge would forcibly take two young daughters from their mother for six-and-a-half years?" OC Weekly













Place

Downtown Los Angeles is undergoing its largest construction boom in modern times — an explosion juiced by foreign investment that’s adding thousands of residences, construction jobs and a multitude of shops and restaurants. LA Times

Bay Area baking giant Tartine has plans to take over an entire building in The Row DTLA , the former produce market where Smorgasburg is held on Sundays. There will be a massive baking operation, restaurant, coffee and more. Lesley Bargar Suter in Los Angeles Magazine.

An aerial video tour of the Los Angeles River. Arch Daily

Can Preservationists Save L.A.'s Late Modernist Landmarks From the Wrecking Ball? LA Weekly

Beverly Hills Finally Loses Its Crazy, Stupid Subway Battle. Neal Broverman in Los Angeles Magazine













Recently on LA Observed

Lynne Westmore Bloom, creator of the Pink Lady of Malibu Canyon, has died at age 81. https://t.co/ncZDHroRmS pic.twitter.com/G6PUlxxjHk — Kevin Roderick (@LAObserved) January 8, 2017

Photographer dies in Port of LA copter crash

Cub P-52 killed on same freeway as mother lion

Time for some weather geeking

Mid-week media notes: Reporters take new jobs and more













Selected tweets

A record 259 journalists were jailed in 2016, at least 48 were killed. Help us protect journalists https://t.co/xAd0NgiTa7 #GoldenGlobes — CPJ (@pressfreedom) January 9, 2017









In case you wondered whether Wikileaks has become a Trump organ, here they're OBJECTING TO THE LEAKING OF CLASSIFIED INFORMATION. https://t.co/jpMdefjUpH — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) January 6, 2017





Trump and Schwarzenegger feud over Celebrity Apprentice ratings: https://t.co/5DZiqBJLjM pic.twitter.com/6sEoc4cRO8 — Slate (@Slate) January 6, 2017





Cleared 75 murders,48 cases from 2016 and 27 from prior years for a 72% clearance rate for 2016 of CGHD cases.77th had 69%,SOE 81%,SOW 70%. — Chris Barling (@77thHomicideCop) January 2, 2017





You know how when a food craze gets out of hand, you don't want to believe the hype? Well, believe it this time. https://t.co/oF5NzOVkCX — L.A. Weekly (@LAWeekly) January 8, 2017



