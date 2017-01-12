KPCC's 'Take Two' is now minus one

KPCC has announced a revamp of its four-year morning experiment to go big and beyond LA with the "Take Two" show, hosted by Alex Cohen and A Martinez. Cohen will leave the show to become the station's local host of "Morning Edition." Martinez will remain as host of a one-hour show airing at 9 a.m. Larry Mantle's venerable "Airtalk" will move back to its old 10 a.m. slot (10 to noon) and KPCC will slide "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross into the noon hour. It has not been on KPCC until 8 p.m. in recent years.

Cohen, who used to be with NPR, originally joined KPCC as afternoon news host. This is closer to that than hosting an interview show, and comes with a spiffed up title and role. KPCC is calling her "the voice of "Morning Edition." Sounds like it will be beyond what the late Steve Julian did as morning news anchor on KPCC. Here's Cohen on Twitter:

excited to reinvent mornings @kpcc. sad to leave @taketwo. ready for YOUR ideas: what do you want to hear in the am? https://t.co/qWQohxI99N — Alex Cohen (@kpccalex) January 12, 2017

Here's what KPCC has to say: