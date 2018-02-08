Steve Greenberg, who contributed more than 275 cartoons to LA Observed until 2013, makes a special appearance today to comment on the news about Patrick Soon-Shiong buying the Los Angeles Times. Sharing here:
LAT
Dr. Soon-Shiong diagnoses the illness
Dr. Soon-Shiong diagnoses the illness
