Bullet Points

Helping in Houston, new lion cubs, Garcetti's back

The newest Santa Monica Mountains cougar cubs were found and tagged at a den on August 14. P-59 is female, P-60 is male. The National Park Service says the cubs were born to P-53, who is now believed to be the youngest female in the local mountain lion study to bear offspring. She is about two years old and is the lion who turned up, unexpected, as a chirping kitten in 2015 at a kill in the mountain range. She is the last of her litter to survive.



Researchers strongly suspect that DNA testing will prove that P-12 fathered the new cubs. He is the male who is the only lion known to have crossed the 101 freeway from the north and entered the Santa Monica Mountains. P-12 brought new genetic material into the local colony but has now mated repeatedly with lions in his bloodline.

“If P-12 is in fact these kittens’ father, that also means he’s their grandfather, their great grandfather, and their great-great grandfather,” said Jeff Sikich, a biologist with Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. “Inbreeding to this degree really highlights the need for providing safe passage across the 101 freeway so new mountain lions can enter the population and breed.”

3. Garcetti is back from New Hampshire