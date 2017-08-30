Helping in Houston, new lion cubs, Garcetti's back

Bullet Points

P-59 and P-60 were found in the Santa Monicas earlier this month.

The former hurricane Harvey has now dropped a record 50+ inches of rain on the Houston area, with more still to come and concerns about levees and dams. It's an astounding regional humanitarian disaster affecting millions of people. Task forces from both the Los Angeles city and county fire departments are on hand to help with rescue and relief efforts.

I gave a shout out to the LA teams in Houston in Monday's LA Observed segment on KCRW. It's been a shining several days for journalists showing their crucial value to society in moments like this, while facing their own personal and family crises. Only the creepiest of partisans doesn't get it. Here's a couple of Twitter call outs to LA reporters doing good work in Texas.

This is just absolute first-rate reportage from @mattdpearce https://t.co/8fNMnpaZ2M — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 29, 2017





The LA Times joined other media outlets around the country in waiving the paywall on Harvey coverage. Some stunning photos and good stories on the LAT's coverage landing page.

2. Meet P-59 and P-60