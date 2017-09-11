Exits from the Daily News and LAT, mom dress code for Hollywood, more notes

Bullet Points
1. Media notes
If you haven't seen these tips, there is some major wisdom in Miami Herald rewrite man Martin Merzer's guide for reporters on how to cover a hurricane
and file their notes... Ken Doctor on Tronc's latest moves:
"Investors liked the Daily News buy, as well as the firings of four top L.A. Times editors and three corporate executives, two weeks ago. TRNC’s share price is up about 16 percent in the last month. How meaningful is that?"... Behind Politico's "return to covering the press through a political lens, rather than as a discrete industry," from CJR
... Dana Bartholomew
posts on Twitter that he has been hired by the Los Angeles Business Journal to cover medicine. He has spent 17 years as a reporter for the Los Angeles Daily News... Page designer Gerard Babb is leaving the LA Times to become Director of Media Relations and Communications Management at Claremont Graduate University. Not to be confused with Peter Hong's earlier move
to Claremont McKenna... There is an opening for a journalism professor at Azusa Pacific University, but Facebook commenters point out the Christian school has a statement on sexuality
that says "We hold that the full behavioral expression of sexuality is to take place within the context of a marriage covenant between a man and a woman and that individuals remain celibate outside of the bond of marriage."
KTLA says it raised more than a million dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief last week... NBC has given a script commitment to a new political drama, "Accidental Candidate," on which former Rep. Loretta Sanchez is an executive producer... Columnist in the burbs David Allen comes into LA to take a ride on Angels Flight... LA Times reporter Ruben Vives and LA cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz are profiled by students at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists annual convention. At that convention in Anaheim, NAHJ and the California Chicano News Media Association apparently failed to close a merger they have been talking about... IndieWire claims that August was a record-setting month for its web traffic... After 18 years, Nylon is saying goodbye to print. Exclusively digital now... Staffers who worked at the Las Vegas Sun when Rob Curley was editor like to make sure that he takes no credit for the paper's 2009 Pulitzer Prize for investigating the high death rate of construction workers along the Strip. Curley, the former OC Register editor, is now editor of the Spokesman-Review in Spokane... The LA Times ran its obit on filmmaker Jeffrey Tuchman.
2. The 'unspoken dress code' for private school moms in LA
"Overall," the Hollywood Reporter proclaims
, "the L.A. aesthetic for women (non-moms included) is an effortless, tousled look — kind of like you got dressed and did your hair in the passenger seat of a convertible."
Fall is nearly here, and school is in full swing. For new enrollees at L.A. private schools, that means anxious weeks of sussing out the scene and angling to fit in — not just for students but moms, too. As with any tribe, the mom crew at an L.A. private school has its own set of unspoken signposts, especially dress. Call it the "mom-iform" — an unofficial dress code that can tell you as much about a school's real ethos as any official mission statement or tour...
Each campus has its own "look." More conservative schools like Harvard-Westlake, Marlborough, John Thomas Dye and Buckley attract buttoned-up moms toting $2,500 Chanel bags and wearing $750 Hermes "H" belts with Gucci Princetown slides that start at $650. At the progressive outposts like Crossroads and The Willows, the fashion is decidedly less logo-centric. Think of drop-off as an Isabel Marant runway show. One wild card? Mirman School for Highly Gifted Children in Bel Air, where the power-mom look is work-issued wear: "They're all doctors and come to school in scrubs," says one Mirman parent.
At The Oaks, a liberal school in Hollywood, cool moms opt for deconstructed "architectural but still shapeless" labels like COS, Black Crane and Rachel Comey, with Repetto shoes and bags by A.P.C. ($450) and Chloe (starting at $1,650). Downplaying wealth is key. "Everything is a high price point with low style and no logos. What you're wearing could be Gap, but it's probably Isabel Marant," says costume designer Julia Caston (Bad Moms). At North Hollywood's Oakwood, the look is similarly understated, with moms showing up in Ulla Johnson drawstring pants with casually structural Nili Lotan tops ($295). "No one is going for gold here," says Naomi Scott, a producer of Fun Mom Dinner. "Women are almost apologetic when they're dressed up, and say 'I have a meeting' because they want to qualify it."
The THR illustration of moms is by Amanda Lanzone.
3. Heal the Bay warns of very high bacteria levels in the LA River