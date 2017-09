Exits from the Daily News and LAT, mom dress code for Hollywood, more notes

Ultiminio Ramos, a Cuban boxer who died last week at age 75, "was best known for his 1963 fight at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with Davey Moore in which he won the featherweight title for the first time," the LA Times obituary says . He was Sugar Ramos in the ring, and he stood just 5-foot-4. That fight at Dodger Stadium was the only boxing card they ever held at the stadium, and it was notable mainly because Moore, a U.S. Olympian and the reigning champion, suffered a head injury when he hit the ropes and died three days later.



On the 50th anniversary of the nationally televised fight, David Davis wrote for the LA Review of Books that "It was an accident. It was a tragedy. It became a political issue."

Governor Edmund “Pat” Brown called for the abolition of boxing, as did Los Angeles Times columnist Jim Murray. A similar entreaty came from Pope John XXIII.

Bob Dylan wrote a protest song that excoriated everyone in boxing — including the fans and the media — for Moore’s death.* At the song’s center is a wrenching, unanswerable question: Who killed Davey Moore?

Why and what’s the reason for? A year passed, then two. Those who had usurped the moment — the politicians and the pontiffs, the sportswriters and the songwriters — were consumed by other matters. The assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the March on Washington, Vietnam.



Two who did not just move on were Moore’s widow, Geraldine, who "took a job and raised five children as a single mom," and Sugar Ramos. Mrs. Moore and Ramos honored Davey Moore's memory in his hometown in 2013.

