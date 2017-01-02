Media people
110-crash-onscene-nbc.JPG

Night news photog saves man from fiery crash

Austin Raishbrook, an owner of RMG News, put down his camera and saved a life on the freeway.
Notes
sutter-brown-shades-620.jpg

LA Observed Notes: Let's call it a year

Obituaries
tyrus-wong-bambi.jpg

Tyrus Wong, legendary Disney artist, was 106

picture-window-label.gif malibu-raptor-vdk.jpg
First raptor of 2017
Veronique de Turenne at her Here in Malibu blog.

newsest-posts-label.gif
Media people
110-crash-onscene-nbc.JPG

Night news photog saves man from fiery crash

Austin Raishbrook, an owner of RMG News, put down his camera and saved a life on the freeway.
January 2, 2017 11:25 PM | Kevin Roderick
Notes
sutter-brown-shades-620.jpg

LA Observed Notes: Let's call it a year

Media notes to end 2016, plus politics, place, selected media tweets and more.
December 31, 2016 12:40 AM | Kevin Roderick
Obituaries
tyrus-wong-bambi.jpg

Tyrus Wong, legendary Disney artist, was 106

Wong's artwork inspired "Bambi." He contributed to other films and was also known for his beach kites.
December 30, 2016 5:28 PM | Kevin Roderick
Follow up
lamag-graphic-latimes.jpg

Read the LA Times response to Los Angeles Magazine's piece

Co-managing editor Larry Ingrassia goes after the magazine and writer Ed Leibowitz for "What's the matter with the Los Angeles Times?"
December 29, 2016 4:21 PM | Kevin Roderick
Place
nick-hikes-backbone.jpg

Video: Guy hikes Griffith Park to Pt. Mugu in 69 hours

Nick Johnson likes hiking so why not do the whole Santa Monica Mountains. Alone. Starting at night on P-22's turf.
December 29, 2016 2:15 PM | Kevin Roderick
Follow up
norms-pico-closed.jpg

Norms Pico has definitely closed

The windows are covered, cones block the driveway and the We Never Close sign has gone dark.
December 29, 2016 1:22 AM | Kevin Roderick
Gary Leonard
TMPGL-atop-the-spire.jpg

Wilshire Grand spire

Take My Picture Gary Leonard runs each week at LA Observed.
December 29, 2016 1:13 AM | Gary Leonard

In case you missed it  | Past 24 hours | Past week | Archive of everything
Current weather around Los Angeles
  • DowntownLatest Los Angeles, California, weather
  • The ValleyLatest Van Nuys, California, weather
  • VeniceLatest Venice, California, weather
  • LAXLatest El Segundo, California, weather
  • Long Beach
    Latest Long Beach, California, weather
  • Pasadena
    Latest Pasadena, California, weather
  • Lancaster
    Latest Lancaster, California, weather
More on LA Observed Weather page
 
Native Intelligence
TMPGL-atop-the-spire.jpg Wilshire Grand spire
Malibu beach hijinx, take 256
Theatrical highlights of 2016
'History of the Central Library'
Fake news through the years

Native Intelligence blog
Arts and music
tyrus-wong-bambi.jpg Tyrus Wong, legendary Disney artist, was 106
Theatrical highlights of 2016
Patti Smith on Stockholm: 'The truer nature of my duty'
Baryshnikov, Trifonov, 'Wonderful Town' are gifts galore
Q&A: 'Instagrammer' paperboyo air tags LA

LA Observed Arts page
Books and authors
bob-waterfield-lapl.jpg The Rams were the original 'Hollywood's Team'
'History of the Central Library'
Friends with books: Two men of Mars
Indies First on Small Business Saturday!
It is happening here

Books and Authors page

Obituaries
tyrus-wong-bambi.jpg Tyrus Wong, legendary Disney artist, was 106
Read the memo: LA Times finally names an obituary editor
Gwen Ifill, Washington journalist, 61
Leonard Cohen, 82
Tom Hayden, 76, author and political activist

Obits page and archive
Weather and climate
rainbow13 from the patio 12-16-16.JPG Let there be light refraction
Video: It's a bear's life
Mark Thompson returns to Fox 11 weather desk
Ol' Man Atmospheric River is flowing again
Death Valley or Spring's Meadows?

Weather and climate page
Sports
bob-waterfield-lapl.jpg The Rams were the original 'Hollywood's Team'
Scully, Abdul-Jabbar, Gehry and more to get White House honor
When Ring Lardner covered the Cubs
For Ernie, and for Harry and Mike and Studs
Dodgers advance in a game for the books

LA Observed Sports page


Recently published photos
Melrose Streetscape
melrose-church.jpgUkrainian Orthodox Church of St Vladimir, Melrose Avenue.
Merry LA Christmas
xmas-mtn-view-jg.jpgA home in Mar Vista really gets into the lawn decorations. Photo by Judy Graeme.
Yule season on piñata row
pinata-xmas.jpgBusy time in the downtown piñata district.
Media streetscape
bzzfeed-clsed.jpgBuzzFeed offices on Beverly Boulevard.
Art Friday
del-toro-lacma-friday.jpgThe day after Thanksgiving was jumping at LACMA.
Oldest remaining McDonald's
mcdonalds-downey.jpgLakewood Boulevard in Downey.
Streetscape
heads-olvera-street.jpgOlvera Street store display.
Spiders at NHMLA
nhm-spider-banner.jpgSpider exhibit at the Natural History Museum.
Advertisement
Streetscape
mirandas-whittierblvd-ela.jpgWhittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles.
Hennessey + Ingalls
henessey-ingalls-dtla.jpgNow Downtown in the Arts District.
Streetscape
artsdst-tpe-streetscape.jpgColyton Street in the Arts District.
Palm weed
palm-weed-boyle-heights.jpgAnother beautiful LA palm tree, this one in Boyle Heights.
Code 7 in Sherman Oaks
Cde7-shermanaks.jpgHow about a little LA crime history with your meal. Backstory
Streetscape
dtla-streetscene.jpgCrossing 7th Street at Broadway on a Saturday.

LA Observed voices | Masthead


TMPGL-atop-the-spire.jpg
Gary Leonard page
Veronique de Turenne | Bill Boyarsky | Iris Schneider | Jon Christensen | Don Shirley | Judy Graeme | Steve Harvey | Ellen Alperstein | Bob Timmermann | Donna Perlmutter | Phil Wallace