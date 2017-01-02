Media people
Night news photog saves man from fiery crashAustin Raishbrook, an owner of RMG News, put down his camera and saved a life on the freeway.
First raptor of 2017
Veronique de Turenne at her Here in Malibu blog.
Night news photog saves man from fiery crashAustin Raishbrook, an owner of RMG News, put down his camera and saved a life on the freeway.
Notes
LA Observed Notes: Let's call it a yearMedia notes to end 2016, plus politics, place, selected media tweets and more.
Obituaries
Tyrus Wong, legendary Disney artist, was 106Wong's artwork inspired "Bambi." He contributed to other films and was also known for his beach kites.
Follow up
Read the LA Times response to Los Angeles Magazine's pieceCo-managing editor Larry Ingrassia goes after the magazine and writer Ed Leibowitz for "What's the matter with the Los Angeles Times?"
Place
Video: Guy hikes Griffith Park to Pt. Mugu in 69 hoursNick Johnson likes hiking so why not do the whole Santa Monica Mountains. Alone. Starting at night on P-22's turf.
Follow up
Norms Pico has definitely closedThe windows are covered, cones block the driveway and the We Never Close sign has gone dark.
Gary Leonard
Wilshire Grand spireTake My Picture Gary Leonard runs each week at LA Observed.
Recently published photos
Melrose StreetscapeUkrainian Orthodox Church of St Vladimir, Melrose Avenue.
Merry LA ChristmasA home in Mar Vista really gets into the lawn decorations. Photo by Judy Graeme.
Media streetscapeBuzzFeed offices on Beverly Boulevard.
Art FridayThe day after Thanksgiving was jumping at LACMA.
Oldest remaining McDonald'sLakewood Boulevard in Downey.
StreetscapeOlvera Street store display.
Spiders at NHMLASpider exhibit at the Natural History Museum.
StreetscapeWhittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles.
Hennessey + IngallsNow Downtown in the Arts District.
StreetscapeColyton Street in the Arts District.
Palm weedAnother beautiful LA palm tree, this one in Boyle Heights.
Code 7 in Sherman OaksHow about a little LA crime history with your meal. Backstory
StreetscapeCrossing 7th Street at Broadway on a Saturday.
