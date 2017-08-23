Bullet Points

Warren Olney leaving KCRW's radio lineup

Warren Olney in 2007. Photo: Marc Goldstein.

1. Warren Olney's 'To the Point' ending 1. Warren Olney's 'To the Point' ending KCRW president Jennifer Ferro announced on Wednesday that longtime host Warren Olney will step back in November from producing a daily show. "To the Point," the national public affairs show, will become a weekly podcast hosted by Olney. He will also appear weekly on Press Play , the program that airs at noon and 7 p.m. weekdays hosted by Madeleine Brand. "Which Way, LA?," the hugely influential program launched by Olney after the riots in 1992, ended last year — so after 25 years this it for Warren Olney's interviews with newsmakers as a daily fixture of the KCRW radio lineup. "This is a time for Warren to be able to speak without limits and I'm personally excited to hear what Warren thinks in a way we've never heard before," Ferro said. From the announcement: Warren Olney said of his tenure at KCRW, “After 25 years in commercial TV news and 25 years in public radio, I’m getting a rare opportunity for another phase in my career. To the Point is becoming a weekly podcast. Without the tyranny of the radio clock, I’ll have time to explore issues that underlie the 24-7 onslaught of daily information. I think listeners will be glad to hear probing conversations about those issues without artificial limits.

“Over the years, on To the Point—and, before that, on Which Way, LA?– I’ve interviewed pundits, politicians, scholars, business leaders, scientists, writers, activists and comedians—representing America’s diversity in multiple ways. After every program ends, I’ve talked to these guests, and they always have something new and interesting to say, something I wish the radio audience had been able to hear. Podcasting will allow my audience to share extended conversations that are informal, direct, engaging and informative. I’m eager to get started the first week of November.” KCRW President Jennifer Ferro called Warren Olney, "the voice of reason for multiple generations and the pinnacle of credibility for KCRW and Los Angeles.” Ferro added, “He has helped us all through confusing and often frightening world and national events with calmness, clarity and intelligence. The podcast platform is perfect for his style of thoughtful conversation and what I love is that Warren is still going to be our voice of reason in a format that is growing more powerful each day. I can’t wait to hear what’s next because the truth is that he is truly irreplaceable.

Dennis Romero at LA Weekly posted a story on the news and quotes me briefly. On Twitter, former participants on TTP and WWLA are marveling that Olney always calls personally to say thanks after the show.

2. New LA Times publisher a million-dollar man 2. New LA Times publisher a million-dollar man

Ross Levinsohn, the news rookie who was named Monday as the latest publisher experiment at the Los Angeles Times, will be paid more than most big U.S. newspaper publishers. His three-year deal includes about $1 million in salary, more in cash bonuses and Tronc stock, a 10 percent cut on sales of Times content outside the U.S. and a severance agreement that could pay him almost all the money. "By single-newspaper publisher standards, his compensation is generous," writes media industry analyst Ken Doctor . The compensation was disclosed in a filing by Tronc.



The monetary incentive to make sales of LA Times content overseas is interesting. Tronc has had vague ambitions that the content can find partners in other countries, but the Times doesn't really have original high-value content to sell about, say, Hollywood or other subjects that might attract interest in South America and Asia, two areas Tronc has mentioned before. "Given that the Times has cut back on outside California content, it's not clear how the Times would successfully tackle this market," Doctor writes. "One possibility: the revival of the idea to make the Times a 'global entertainment' leader and then, somehow, to monetize that value digitally." Somehow!

Chasing readers in South America or Asia wouldn't do anything for Los Angeles readers or current Times staffers unless it — somehow! — returns wads of cash that Tronc invests in actual news coverage. Today on KCRW, Madeleine Brand interviewed Levinsohn and the interim editor from Chicago, Jim Kirk, about the future of the Times. Poynter and AdWeek's Fishbowl also had stories. At Crain's Chicago Business, Joe Nocera says somebody rich should swoop in to save the LA Times from Tronc — he had hopes for Laurene Powell Jobs, who just bought The Atlantic. Not an original wish for the LAT by any means, but worth repeating.

Meanwhile, a former senior editor at the LAT dissected Tuesday's print paper and concludes there's no way the Times is currently profitable, even with the editorial staff down to about 400.

One third of the ads in a 10-page A section are house ads. The single display ad in the 6-page California section is a house ad. There are NO display ads in the 6-page Sports section and the only two display ads in the 6-page Business section are house ads. Calendar is a pathetic 8 pages with just three display ads, two of which are house ads. For some time now, the single largest advertiser in the LAT has been the LAT. By any reasonable measure, that's a crisis.

