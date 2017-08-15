Bullet Points

LA Confederate monument coming down

1. Hollywood Forever to remove statue honoring Confederate soldiers 1. Hollywood Forever to remove statue honoring Confederate soldiers Under pressure from Los Angeles area activists, and as revulsion grows across the country at the icons revered by Trump's white power supporters, Hollywood Forever Cemetery said Tuesday it would take down a monument placed on the grounds in 1925 "in memory of the soldiers of the Confederate States Army who have died or may die on the Pacific Coast." The monument is near the graves of about 30 Confederate veterans and their families, but is not a grave marker. California did not join the states that seceded at the start of the Civil War, but the Los Angeles area did send several hundred traitors to fight for the south. The city has a well- documented deeply racist history, with white arrivals in this part of California waging organized terror at various times against Native Americans, Chinese, Mexicans and blacks from the south. Anti-Semitism was openly practiced here, and the Ku Klux Klan was quite active, including in Orange County well into the 20th century. The presence of the cemetery monument surfaced in an Aug. 4 op-ed piece in the Los Angeles Times by Kevin Waite, a professor of American history at Durham University in the United Kingdom. Since then, activists have put pressure on Hollywood Forever to remove the monument from sight, and the cemetery says it has been working with the monument's owner to place it in storage.

2. Attacking Jews in Charlottesville 2. Attacking Jews in Charlottesville

If you didn't see it, President Trump on Tuesday went out of his way to give new, absolutely unnecessary verbal support to the racist pigs and Nazis who rioted in Charlottesville — undoing everything he had been told to say to sorta rebuke them (wink, wink) the day before. One of his assertions today, along with a return to his weekend stance that there was "blame on both sides," is that he saw some of the UVA campus protest on Friday night and thought there were some good people protesting. Well, here are those racists on campus chanting "Jews will not replace us!" in a documentary from Vice, which was out among them.









Fox News pundits, Breitbart and the talk radio shouters spent the evening shining the president's belt buckle, as directed by the immediately leaked White House talking points. But just about everywhere else — including from Republican officials and conservative commentators — there was outrage, sadness and, finally, a realization that the United States (and thus the world) has a big, big, big problem occupying the White House. Trump "gave the alt-right its greatest national media moment ever," said the National Review's David French.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama's tweet in response to the Charlottesville violence became the most liked post ever on Twitter.





