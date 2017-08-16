Garcetti hitting the road to New Hampshire

Bullet Points

1. Mayor Garcetti is heading to (yes) New Hampshire

Garcetti has plans to campaign in New Hampshire later this month for Joyce Craig, a Democrat running to become mayor of Manchester. Of course, New Hampshire will be the first state to hold a presidential primary in 2020, the Democrats nationally are in disarray, so local TV station WMUR framed Garcetti's visit this way: "Amid speculation that he may run for president in 2020..."

The LA Times' Dakota Smith picked up the theme later on Wednesday. "Garcetti’s visit to New Hampshire will 'do little or nothing' to help Craig, said Andrew Smith, a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire. 'But it’s a good first step for Garcetti to come to New Hampshire and introduce himself,' [Andrew] Smith said."

Garcetti will be out of the city for two weeks starting Thursday, per his official schedule: "Mayor Garcetti will travel out of state on Thursday morning and return Tuesday, August 29."





2. Two conservatives discuss Trump and beyond