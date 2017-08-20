Bullet Points

What you need to know: Solar eclipse, Jerry Lewis, another LA Times exit

Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. LA Observed photo A semi-regular bite at the day's news and observations. Follow LA Observed on Twitter between posts. 1. Eclipse madness 1. Eclipse madness NBC, ABC and CBS are planning live TV coverage of the solar eclipse on Monday between 10 a.m. and noon, as the moon blots out the sun in a track moving from the coast of Oregon to the coast of South Carolina. Cable networks and local channels are getting in on the fun, and there will be lots of live-streaming events on the web. Ignore all that. You don't need any technology to experience the rare-in-North America solar eclipse. The moon will start to pass in front of the sun at 9:05 a.m. here, and reach the maximum local eclipse of about 62 percent of the sun at 10:21 a.m. At 11:44 a.m. it will all be over. If there's no marine layer, the effect should be widely visible.



Remember not to look at the partly blocked sun — it's very dangerous to your eyesight without special glasses, and there are many unsafe lenses being peddled out there. Besides, the cool phenomenon you will remember won't be the sun. It will be seeing the sky go shaded, the weird light effects on the ground around you, and the reactions of your fellow eclipse watchers. And your pets.

2. Speaking of madness 2. Speaking of madness

President Trump has scheduled his first primetime TV address as president for Monday at 6 p.m. The subject is billed as Trump's thoughts on the war in Afghanistan. This should be, ah, interesting.

The Los Angeles Times, meanwhile, on Sunday landed a new anti-Trump editorial, headlined Enough is enough. "These are not normal times," says the paper's unsigned editorial board statement, the seventh in its series about Trump. "The man in the White House is reckless and unmanageable, a danger to the Constitution, a threat to our democratic institutions.

"With such a glaring failure of moral leadership at the top, it is desperately important that others stand up and speak out to defend American principles and values. This is no time for neutrality, equivocation or silence. Leaders across America — and especially those in the president’s own party — must summon their reserves of political courage to challenge President Trump publicly, loudly and unambiguously."

The Times is currently selling a compilation (through Heyday Books) of its earlier 2017 editorials denouncing the president as dishonest and unfit.





3. LA Times managing editor to retire