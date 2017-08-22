LA Times purge 'capped a month of newsroom turmoil'

Bullet Points

Update: KPCC will air and post an investigation on Wednesday reporting on $31.9 million in large donations to favored causes of Mayor Eric Garcetti, some by interests that "have won sizable contracts and crucial approvals from the city in recent years." KPCC was teasing the story on the air Tuesday. "Most of the donations Garcetti raised went to a charity he helped create after his election, the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles."

By last Friday, it became clear that the HR investigation posed a serious threat to the top editors. That morning, several editors wrote to Tronc CEO Justin Dearborn and chairman Michael Ferro, requesting an immediate meeting.

“We ask you to meet with us today, as a group, to discuss a Human Resources investigation that has disrupted our workplace for more than a month,” the editors wrote. “We are concerned about the repercussions for the news organization.” On Monday, those repercussions became clear. Maharaj and [managing editor Marc] Duvoisin were out, along with investigations editor Matt Doig, and digital editor Megan Garvey. Jill Leovy, the founder of “The Homicide Report” blog and author of “Ghettoside,” was also fired. She is Duvoisin’s wife. Ana Mata, Maharaj’s administrative assistant, was also let go. Tronc concluded there were no improprieties in the handling of the USC story, according to a published report by the Los Angeles Times. The four were not let go for cause, and Tronc referred to the personnel moves as a “restructuring.”



in his coverage of Monday's mass firing of LA Times masthead editors, Variety's Gene Maddaus links the house cleaning to newsroom complaints lodged with corporate parent Tronc about editor-publisher Davan Maharaj and his handling of the USC medical dean investigation. Tronc investigated the complaints and took no action, but then began examining other newsroom complaints about Maharaj and his team. Morale has been so bad, Maddaus says, that there's been talk of union organizing. The final blow was Metro staff upset over a Maharaj plan to reassign the longtime Metro editor, Shelby Grad.

News industry analyst Ken Doctor followed with a deeper dive that confirms the Metro-led revolt against Maharaj, quiet overtures by the Newspaper Guild, and push back by Maharaj against pressure for more budget cuts from Tronc, which releases uglier financials every quarter.

Writes Doctor: "While there’s much to plumb in the who, what, when, and where of those firings, even this unprecedented canning is but a sideshow to the larger drama here: What is the future of the once nationally powerful Los Angeles Times?"

That answer remains very unclear, as we wait to see if the new publisher has any brilliant answers that have eluded others, and if Tronc can find a great editor willing to come to the LA Times, and indeed whether Tronc's Michael Ferro decides to sell. For now the new team will be assessing the staff of the Times, and Doctor writes: "Even those who complained about the Maharaj reign may reconsider what they wished for as that assessment moves forward."

It's been so frustrating as an Angeleno, and as a former Times editor and reporter, to watch the LAT fall farther behind even as it shifts more to digital. And to see Maharaj and his top team stay smug even as his staff lost confidence in him as an editor and he sputtered as a novice publisher. The website still isn't very good, the newsroom loses more good people each year, and the future of the Times as a business looks as shaky as it ever has.

At our Native Intelligence blog, former LAT staffer Ellen Alperstein says what she would like to see as a reader of the Times.

Finally: New LAT publisher Ross Levinsohn tweets here.





