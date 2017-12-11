Steve Edwards abruptly 'no longer employed at KTTV'

The website FTV Live reported Monday morning that longtime Los Angeles TV and radio personality Steve Edwards — the host of "Good Day LA" on Fox 11 — was fired "after sexual harassment allegations were made against him." The staff was informed this morning by news director Kris Knutsen, FTV Live said. The station later confirmed that "Steve Edwards is no longer employed at KTTV" but did not give a reason. His bio has already been scrubbed from the website.

Edwards has co-hosted morning shows on Channel 11 with a succession of female co-hosts, dating back to 1995. For many years the team was Edwards between Jillian Barberie and Dorothy Lucey. More recently he has been with Julie Chang, Maria Quiban, Rick Dickert and Megan Colarossi. Quiban, the meteorologist on GDLA, posted today on Instagram:

Many of you have been messaging me and asking about Steve Edwards. I don't know the details nor the circumstances of why Steve is no longer working with us, but I do know this… I have worked with Steve over the last 17 years I’ve been at FOX. Closely with him, on the morning shows, over the last 9. Steve is a mentor, a friend, and frankly, is family to me and I have nothing but the utmost respect and love for him.

Former "Good Day LA" executive producer Steve Holzer wrote Monday that the news hit hard and, in a blog post called When #MeToo Hits Home, said that "I don’t know the circumstances nor is it any of my business. But my truth is that Steve Edwards has never been anything but truly lovely and kind and wonderful to me every day that I have worked with him."

I’m sure that the decision to let go one of the most popular figures in Los Angeles television was not an easy one. Just as I watched Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King and Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb struggle with their respective situations, I’m sure that the people who know Steve Edwards are struggling with this situation, myself included. And it just sucks all around.

On Facebook, KTLA morning personality Sam Rubin posted: "Yikes. Steve Edwards has always been a complete gentleman to me....very encouraging early in my career....and very few people have had a career of such length and success. This is not the way I imagine anyone would have thought his career....at least at Fox 11 would conclude."

Variety's story notes that "Edwards was also a high-priced anchor who was believed to be on his last contract at the station." But this isn't being treated like a simple contract expiration.

Edwards, 69, came to Los Angeles from Chicago in 1978 to work at KNXT Channel 2, as co-host of "2 On The Town" with Connie Chung and later Melody Rogers, and be the station's entertainment editor and a some-time weatherman. After a season at "Entertainment Tonight," Edwards landed at KABC Channel 7 in 1984, hosting "A.M. Los Angeles," with Cristina Ferrare and later Tawny Little, and "Hollywood Closeup." On KABC radio Edwards hosted a talk show and did sports talk for awhile. He began hosting "Live in L.A." on KCAL Channel 9 in 1993, then started at KTTV with "Good Day LA" in 1995 and other shows. A national version of the local show never took off.

"Sad day all around," Barberie posted on Twitter today. Lucey had this to say:

People keep asking the question. The answer is no...I didn't know. And yes...I'm shocked. — Dorothy Lucey (@DorothyLucey) December 12, 2017



