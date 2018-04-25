KCET and PBS SoCal agree to merge

KCET's Burbank control room. LA Observed photo.

After both struggling along for years as the public TV version of competitors, the station that used to be the PBS flagship in Los Angeles — KCET — and the current flagship — PBS SoCal, or KOCE — are going to combine into one larger entity. In the "merger of equals" announced today, KCET's chairman, Dick Cook, will become chairman of the new joint board of directors, but PBS SoCal's CEO, Andrew Russell, will run the combined operation. For now, at least, the stations will continue to air their separate programming just as now, but PBS SoCal will have a place in the Burbank studios of KCET.

From Current, which covers public broadcasting:

The new organization will be debt-free and boast an $80 million endowment, thanks to the stations’ participation in last year’s FCC spectrum auction, according to PBS SoCal’s Andrew Russell, who will run the new entity as CEO.

The merger agreement “opens a new future for public television in Southern California,” Russell said.... Both stations already had lean staffs, and Russell believes their combined skills are complimentary. “There is not a lot of overlap, [which] is one of the great reasons we are coming together,” Russell told Current. “It’s a merger about growth. … We can see a future where we add people.” Each of the stations operate with staff of about 65 employees, he said.



From the LA Times story:

The consolidation, announced Wednesday, will bring together two nonprofit organizations with separate strengths and programming philosophies. KCETLink Media Group, which runs the Los Angeles station, has long enjoyed a prominent profile in the community, but its 2010 decision to sever ties with the national Public Broadcasting Service proved to be a costly blunder.

Orange County's KOCE-TV picked up the PBS affiliation and its award-winning programming and branded itself as PBS SoCal. But over the years, it too has struggled to win acceptance and prime channel locations from pay-TV operators that would enhance its exposure and fundraising might. Both stations have been hampered by lingering confusion in the market about their roles and programming. "This merger has been in the works for many, many years," said Dick Cook, chairman of KCET's board, who will become chairman of the combined entity when the deal closes this summer. "There is a time and a place for everything, and this is the time, the right moment, for these two great institutions to come together."



The LAT story says that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting had prodded the two stations to unite. "Merger talks began three years ago but were put on hold because of the Federal Communications Commission's spectrum auction last year," the LAT says. KCET brought in about $65 million in the auction, KOCE about $49 million.

No layoffs are apparently planned right away at the new non-profit entity. KCET's chief, Michael Riley, left in February to join a venture led by Ellen DeGeneres.

KCET has a few locally produced shows that are far superior to anything that PBS SoCal originates. "SoCal Connected," the news and investigative program, is a perennial award winner for KCET. "Artbound," which explores the art and creative community in Southern California, and "Migrant Kitchen," which focuses on people inside the local food and restaurant scene, are both really ambitious, well-produced shows. "Lost L.A.," which takes off from local history to tell stories about the region, is newer and very well done. It grew out of a feature on the KCET website, which for years has been posting pretty great content about Los Angeles, if maybe with a fairly narrow audience target.

PBS SoCal, in contrast, gets to run the PBS slate of shows (and benefited from the "Downton Abbey" phenomenon just as the station became the local flagship) and picks up some nice documentaries out of the region. But its plans to expand into Los Angeles with new programming never took off. There's been little that is memorable out of PBS SoCal, on air or online, since they became the luckiest public TV station in existence when KCET bolted from PBS in 2010 over the amount of dues it had to pay to the national umbrella. That move elevated KOCE from an Orange County niche station on channel 50 into the top slot on SoCal's PBS schedule.

KCET was a pioneer in public broadcasting when it started in 1964 and became a major player in local media on channel 28. The years since it split from PBS were difficult financially. The station where Huell Howser made his mark sold its longtime home in a historic movie studio on Sunset Boulevard and moved in 2012 to an office building in Burbank, with plenty of room to expand. That expansion never came.

A critical report in CJR last January said that "KCET’s great experiment with independence has largely flopped. Donations have plummeted. Financial records from [the most recent available year] put the company’s losses at more than $19 million on revenue of nearly $68 million." The story also said that KCET was inflating its ratings and had frittered away the proceeds from the sale of the Sunset Boulevard studio. Riley left as CEO the following month.

Still a lot of questions about the future of both stations and how this will work in practice, but this merger appears to save them from fading away as funding for public broadcasting gets tighter.

From the press release: