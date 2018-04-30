Television

LA getting a TV politics show on Friday nights

By Kevin Roderick | April 30, 2018 11:52 PM

elex-mich-ben-carson.jpgMichaelson with visiting Trump cabinet secretary Dr. Ben Carson recently in Los Angeles. Via @Elex_Michaelson on Twitter.


Fox 11 is launching a new weekly Friday night show of political talk and interviews to be hosted by the station's Elex Michaelson. He is the morning news anchor at Fox 11 who joined the KTTV in January after leaving KABC Channel 7, where he had been the main politics reporter as well as a GA and sometime anchor I believe.

Michaelson himself announced the show on Twitter. It will air Friday nights at 10:30 p.m.

"Hot button topics demanding answers," Michaelson says in the promo clip. They are calling it "The Issue Is...with Elex Michaelson."

Guests the first week will include Rep. Adam Schiff, candidate for governor Gavin Newsom, former Republican strategist and USC political analyst Dan Schnur, self-described "media personality" Areva Martin and Breitbart News Tonight host Joel B. Pollak.

Been awhile since we've had a week night politics show on commercial TV in Los Angeles, although CNN airs nationally a late-night panel of political partisans who are based here. Let's hope the new Fox 11 show tries to do more than be talk radio with cameras or follow the tired CNN-style hot take formula.

Michaelson was at ABC 7 for seven years after moving north from San Diego's XETV. He is a graduate of USC Annenberg.

From his Fox 11 bio:

He’s a self-described “political junkie” who has conducted one-on-one interviews with Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden. He’s reported live from the Republican & Democratic National Conventions, multiple Presidential Inaugurations and debates.


Michaelson has also traveled around the world to cover breaking news including terrorist attacks, mass shootings, record flooding and wildfires.



